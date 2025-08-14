Power AI Agents using Z data: Introducing IBM Z and Salesforce Data Cloud Zero Copy Integration

Despite sitting on a goldmine of information, including customer records, financial transactions, operational insights and decades of historical data, most organizations continue to underutilize the data. According to Seagate and D&B, 68% of enterprise data remains under-analyzed in most organizations and up to 82% of enterprises are constrained by data silos. The success of generative AI initiatives hinges on how well businesses can access, manage, and leverage their enterprise data for AI models and deep analytics.

These barriers not only limit innovation but also reduce the ROI of AI initiatives. In fact, enterprises that effectively monetize trusted, high-quality data see nearly double the ROI from AI, 9% compared to 4.8%. The message is clear: unlocking the value of enterprise data is no longer optional; it’s essential for competitive advantage in the AI era.

That’s why we’re bringing the power of IBM watsonx, the IBM Z Mainframe, IBM Data Gate for watsonx, and Salesforce Zero Copy technology to the forefront of enterprise innovation. This integration between IBM watsonx.data and Salesforce Data Cloud represents a major leap forward in how organizations can activate their data securely, efficiently and without the need for complex data movement.