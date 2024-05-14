As an additional advantage, IBM works closely with Panasonic to keep its ERP, finance, sales and accounting applications and IT infrastructure running smoothly. i-PRO was able to tap into IBM’s deep understanding of Panasonic’s systems, helping to ensure a smooth transition to independence.

Mr. Nakao explains: “We chose to work with IBM on this project because we could trust them to deliver an effective solution that would support our growth ambitions. And if we met any issues along the way, we knew that IBM could help us to resolve them quickly and effectively.”

i-PRO began migrating applications and data from its parent company’s systems in the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With shelter-in-place orders issued in many of the locations that i-PRO serves, IBM and i-PRO shifted to remote working to keep the cloud migration running on track.

As well as the unexpected COVID-19 challenges, i-PRO also learned that it would lose access to its legacy systems much sooner than initially expected. With the reduced timelines, IBM and i-PRO could no longer count on reverting back to legacy systems if any serious issues occurred while building the i-PRO system.

Mr. Nakao reflects: “We decided to migrate to the new i-PRO system without a fallback IT environment and asked IBM to help us ensure that our new IT infrastructure would be production-ready by our go-live date. To facilitate this and minimize the risk or potential errors, we took our systems offline for a two-week period. While this downtime led to some losses, the decision helped us to set up entirely separate systems from our parent company and keep the project running on time and on budget. In fact, we completed the project in just under two years instead of three.”