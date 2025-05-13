IBM offers its suppliers Buy@IBM as a strategic procurement solution for optimizing procurement operations. The platform, powered by SAP Ariba, offers extensive tools for managing supplier relationships, facilitating better supplier collaboration and streamlining processes due to automated and standardized procurement procedures.
If you have questions related to your Ariba Network account including platform functions, settings or navigation, please contact SAP Ariba customer service. For questions related to IBM business processes such as an RFx, contact the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team.