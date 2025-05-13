Leverage a strategic solution for suppliers to do business with IBM
Transforming procurement with Buy@IBM

IBM offers its suppliers Buy@IBM as a strategic procurement solution for optimizing procurement operations. The platform, powered by SAP Ariba, offers extensive tools for managing supplier relationships, facilitating better supplier collaboration and streamlining processes due to automated and standardized procurement procedures.

 
Information for suppliers
Were you invited to a sourcing event?
Collaborate effectively as a supplier to IBM through our Buy@IBM Source to Contract (S2C) solution.
Need to view a purchase order or submit an invoice?
Prepare to transact with us through our integrated Procurement to Pay (P2P) platform.
Supplier guides
Access education and training materials to learn how to use Buy@IBM effectively.
Supplier resources
Get more information about conducting business with IBM as a supplier.
Communications
Check out communication materials, supplier notifications letters and announcements.
We are here to help you

If you have questions related to your Ariba Network account including platform functions, settings or navigation, please contact SAP Ariba customer service. For questions related to IBM business processes such as an RFx, contact the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team.
Contact IBM POP support Contact SAP Ariba customer service Email catalog support Learn how to register