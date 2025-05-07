Application delivery solutions

Empower your teams to rapidly modernize existing applications and deliver new cloud-native applications
A flow chart illustrating the steps involved in running an application delivery process.
Application delivery starts with modernization

Businesses are under pressure to rapidly innovate and drive competitive advantage, while continuing to ensure security and sustainability. It’s not uncommon to have 500 or more applications where most contain burdensome technical debt.

With IBM, you can use a comprehensive set of application runtimes, modernization and DevOps tools that allow you to reduce infrastructure costs, improve resource usage and increase developer productivity.

Optimize application management and accelerate development

Streamline the development process

Empower developers to push code to production faster with new cloud-native capabilities.
Simplify application migration

Save time and money while getting the most secure version of the code available.
Increase delivery speed

Bring services to market faster and carve out competitive edge by removing manual steps from code integration and deployment.
Expedite launch times for applications

Adopt developer tools and agile processes to increase your velocity and address issues with speed. 

Featured capabilities

Streamline your modernization strategy supported by automation and genAI, and leverage new and enhanced runtime environments and tools to accelerate innovation while improving productivity, operations and infrastructure utilization.
Hardware logic design engineer
Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ)

Leverage a fully managed application platform designed to simplify the migration, modernization, and operation of Java applications. Focus on adding business value rather than maintaining security, compliances, and preserving uptime. Experience the benefit of greater developer productivity and a secure, scalable foundation for long-term success.

 Explore product
Close Up of a Professional Office Specialist Working on Desktop Computer in Modern Technological Monitoring Control Room with Digital Screens. Manager Typing on keyboard and Using Mouse.
Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR)

Scale smarter with no lock-ins and no limits. Choose the right runtime for your workloads and modernization target, aligned with your application strategy.  Whether you want to maintain your existing IBM WebSphere operational model or move to a cloud based environment, IBM EAR is designed to support your strategy with flexible runtime options.

 Explore product
Asian software developers working on multiple screens displaying code and application diagrams in a modern office
Modernized Runtime Extension (MoRE)

Minimize migration risk and continue to use traditional WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 and Java 8 applications within the same administrative environment.

 Explore product
Young Asia female freelance eyeglasses typing write prompt AI bot IT app smart program nomad, video game, terminal with coding language, designer, big data center on desktop computer in night office.
WebSphere Liberty

Boost your applications with Liberty for just enough runtime, continuous delivery, and InstantOn. Migrate existing applications to run in VMs or containers, on-premise or in the cloud, as monoliths, microservices, or a mix. Liberty requires less infrastructure and memory, while increasing performance and developer productivity. Empower your teams to build, deploy, and manage apps efficiently across hybrid environments.

 Explore product
Two Young Colleagues Working on Computers and Talking at a Workplace. Female and Male Software Developers Discussing a Solution for Their Co
Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA)

Regardless of your destination runtime environment, JSphere Suite supports a simplified process to help you modernize your applications to fit your strategy, using our Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA). AMA enables you to visualize and assess your application estate. It builds a comprehensive migration plan with insights into the effort, cost and complexity for your destination of choice. AMA then supports you with automation in your IDE to perform the migration and get your application running in your new runtime.
