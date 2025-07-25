IBM AI models

A trusted foundation for flexible and scalable enterprise AI 

Our approach to AI models 

Choosing the right model matters to your AI applications, your brand and your bottom line. IBM gives you the freedom to choose from thousands of models from leading providers and select the one that best fits your use case, whether it’s IBM® Granite®, third-party options or your own custom models.
Tailored for business, the IBM Granite family of open, performant and trusted models deliver exceptional performance at a competitive price.
Llama models are open, efficient large language models designed for versatility and strong performance across a wide range of natural language tasks.

IBM Model Gateway provides secure, unified access to leading models from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic, offering flexibility, control and cost optimization.

Mistral models are fast, performant, open-weight language models designed for modularity and optimized for text generation, reasoning and multilingual applications.

Bring your own custom foundation models across various architectures to watsonx.ai® and power industry- or domain-specific AI tasks.

Our open-source models, IBM Granite

Open
Open source under Apache 2.0, Granite ensures transparency, while enabling full customizability and deployment flexibility across any infrastructure.
Preformant
The small, high-performing models are designed to maximize efficiency and scalability for essential enterprise tasks.
Trusted
Eliminate the risk of “black box” AI with transparency into training data and processes, harm detection capabilities and built-in guardrails.
Choose your model, then start building

Choosing the right AI model is just the beginning. When paired with the powerful IBM watsonx portfolio, our AI models help you scale and manage AI effectively at every stage of the lifecycle.
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® Say goodbye to busy work

Increase productivity by easily creating, deploying and managing AI assistants and agents to automate and simplify business and customer-facing processes.

IBM® watsonx Code Assistant® Code smarter, not harder

Accelerate your developers’ productivity and reduce time to market by infusing AI into the entire application lifecycle to automate development tasks and streamline workflows.

IBM® watsonx.ai Step into your AI studio

Develop custom AI applications faster and easier with an integrated, collaborative, end-to-end developer studio that features an AI developer toolkit and full AI lifecycle management.

IBM® watsonx.data® Trust your data, trust your decisions

Manage, prepare and integrate trusted data from anywhere, in any format so you can unlock AI insights faster and improve the relevance and precision of your AI applications.

IBM® watsonx.governance® Mitigate the risks. Meet the regulations.

Automate governance to proactively manage AI risks, simplify regulatory compliance and create responsible, explainable AI workflows.

AI you can trust

Responsible AI is at the core of our mission, with fairness, transparency, privacy and security in every solution we develop. Guided by our Principles for Trust and Transparency, we ensure that AI systems are ethical, explainable and designed to benefit organizations and society as a whole.

 Learn more about IBM AI ethics View our trust and transparency guidelines
AI Ethics Board
The IBM AI Ethics Board governs the development and deployment of AI to ensure that it aligns with IBM’s values and advances responsible innovation.
The AI Alliance
The AI Alliance is building an AI open-source community to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, safety, diversity and economic competitiveness.
Granite Guardian models
Granite Guardian models are designed to detect and mitigate risks like bias, unethical behavior and hallucinations, ensuring safe and responsible AI deployments.
Safe AI: Risks & Remediations
Discover how AI models can transform your business, and the essential guardrails and governance needed to deploy them responsibly.

What's new

Take the next step

Ready to put AI to work? IBM can help you identify the right AI models for your use case, explore how organizations like yours are gaining value from generative AI, and build a roadmap from strategy to scale.

