IBM AI models

A trusted foundation for flexible and scalable enterprise AI
Choosing the right model matters to your AI applications, your brand and your bottom line. IBM gives you the freedom to choose from thousands of models from leading providers and select the one that best fits your use case, whether it’s IBM® Granite®, third-party options or your own custom models.
Choosing the right AI model is just the beginning. When paired with the powerful IBM watsonx portfolio, our AI models help you scale and manage AI effectively at every stage of the lifecycle.
Responsible AI is at the core of our mission, with fairness, transparency, privacy and security in every solution we develop. Guided by our Principles for Trust and Transparency, we ensure that AI systems are ethical, explainable and designed to benefit organizations and society as a whole.
Ready to put AI to work? IBM can help you identify the right AI models for your use case, explore how organizations like yours are gaining value from generative AI, and build a roadmap from strategy to scale.