Access any model, anywhere on watsonx.ai

With a uniform API approach using an OpenAI compatible API, businesses can seamlessly switch between models without the need for costly reconfiguration.

As part of our mission to bring our users with more options for foundation model serving, watsonx.ai Model Gateway also connects to Cerebras, a leading provider of fast inference using their own wafer-scale chips.

"We are excited to bring Cerebras' record-setting AI inference capabilities to IBM’s watsonx.ai Model Gateway,” said Alan Chhabra, EVP, Worldwide Partners, of Cerebras.”This collaboration directly addresses the growing demand for high-performance AI, allowing enterprises to seamlessly deploy powerful foundation models for deep reasoning and agentic AI without latency bottlenecks. It's a game-changer for businesses seeking to operationalize their most ambitious AI initiatives at scale."

We’re excited to share this feature with you and are looking forward to receiving your feedback to help us iterate.