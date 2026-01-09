The Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy does not modify or supersede any obligations in the applicable governing license agreements, including requirements for licensed software use in a virtualized environment as defined in the sub-capacity and container licensing policies.

The verification terms in such license agreements apply to you when you upload, install, or use eligible IBM software in an EPC and you agree to collect any required usage data for your licensed software in that EPC. You will not provide the cloud provider with any unauthorized use or access to the eligible IBM software.

You must use install and configure reporting tools designated by IBM (as noted above) for reporting usage and provide such reports to IBM upon request in accordance with IBM’s guidelines.

When you use a license entitlement according to this policy, you may not use such entitlements for any other purpose or in any other place at the same time.

Unless it is noted above, the Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy DOES NOT apply to engagements with vendors where those vendors are accessing the software and/or running or managing some or all of your computing environment under the control of their own employees, either on your premises or on theirs (e.g. Strategic Outsourcing, Web Hosting, managed service providers, etc.) –such engagements require separate arrangements. If your software is deployed in any of these manners, please send an email to 'talk2sam@us.ibm.com'. Be sure to include BYOSL in Subject line.