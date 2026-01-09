Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL Policy

The Eligible Public Cloud Bring Your Own Software License (BYOSL) policy allows you to deploy any IBM software licensed to you directly or through an authorized IBM reseller under the terms and conditions described here.

    Eligible IBM Software

    The Eligible Public Cloud Bring Your Own Software License (BYOSL) policy allows you to deploy and execute on an Eligible Public Cloud (EPC) any IBM software licensed to you directly or through an authorized IBM reseller under IBM license terms, subject to the use authorizations and restrictions stated in the applicable governing license agreements and transaction documents for such software including the IBM International Passport Advantage (IPAA) and IBM International Program License Agreement (IPLA) and the License Information documents applicable to the software.

    This policy does not apply to IBM z/OS software or to any IBM software sublicensed to you by a third party. This policy also does not apply if you are an IBM Business Partner authorized to deploy your solution on a hosted environment – such situations are handled under a separate arrangement.

    Eligible Public Clouds

    The approved listing of Eligible Public Clouds (EPCs) where you may deploy licensed IBM software are defined by provider below. The “Required IBM Licensing Tools” are mandatory only when deploying capacity-based products (i.e., those licensed using Processor Value Unit (PVU) or Virtual Processor Core (VPC) metrics).  For other products, you are responsible for using any other tools made available by the EPC to provide compliance reporting per the IPAA.

    If you have IBM software that is deployed via a Cloud provider that is not listed below, please send an email to ‘talk2sam@us.ibm.com’. Be sure to include BYOSL in Subject line.

    IBM

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    IBMIBM Cloud Virtual Servers (Inc., IBM z/LinuxONE)See Note 1 belowhttps://www.ibm.com/cloud

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    IBM Cloud ContainersSee Note 1 belowhttps://www.ibm.com/cloud
    IBM Power Virtual ServerSee Considerations for IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers in the note sections below.https://www.ibm.com/cloud/power-virtual-server
    IBM Cloud Bare Metal ServersSee Note 2 below

    www.softlayer.com

    https://www.ibm.com/cloud

    IBM Kubernetes Service (IKS)See Note 1 belowwww.ibm.com/cloud/container-service/IBM License Service
    Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud4See Note 1 belowhttps://www.ibm.com/cloud/openshift

     

    Alibaba

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    AlibabaAlibaba Cloud (Elastic Compute Service)See Note 1 belowhttps://www.alibabacloud.com/

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Amazon

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    AmazonAWS ECS FargateSee Considerations for AWS ECS Fargate in the notes section below.aws.amazon.com/fargate/IBM License Service Amended PA terms for Container Licensing (via Addendum)
    Amazon RDS for Db2See note 9 belowaws.amazon.com/rds/db2/AWS License Manager
    EC2 Instances & Dedicated Instances (Inc., AWS Outpost instances)See Note 1 belowaws.amazon.com/ec2/instance-types

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)See Note 1 belowaws.amazon.com/eks/IBM License Service
    Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)4See Note 1 belowhttps://aws.amazon.com/rosa/
    VMware Cloud on AWSSee Note 2 belowhttps://aws.amazon.com/vmware/Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Fujitsu

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    FujitsuFujitsu Cloud IaaS Instance (FJcloud-V)See Note 1 belowhttps://jp.fujitsu.com/solutions/cloud/fjcloud/-v/

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Fujitsu Cloud IaaS Instance (FJcloud-O)See Note 1 belowhttps://jp.fujitsu.com/solutions/cloud/fjcloud/-o/
    NIFCLOUDSee Note 1 belowhttps://pfs.nifcloud.com

    Google

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    GoogleGoogle Compute EngineSee Note 1 belowcloud.google.com/compute/docs/machine-types

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)See Note 1 belowcloud.google.com/kubernetes-engine/IBM License Service
    Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform4See Note 1 belowhttps://cloud.google.com/architecture/partners/openshift-on-gcp

    KDDI

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    KDDIKDDI Cloud platform serviceSee Note 1 below for Virtual Server. See Note 5 below for Bare metal server.biz.kddi.com/service/cloud-platform/

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Amended PA terms for Container Licensing (via Addendum)

    Microsoft

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    MicrosoftAzure HCISee Note 1 belowhttps://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/products/azure-stack/hciTraditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
    Azure Virtual MachinesSee Note 1 below

    azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/details/virtual-machines/linux/


    azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/details/virtual-machines/windows/

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Amended PA terms for Container Licensing (via Addendum)

    Azure VMware SolutionSee Note 2 belowazure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/azure-vmware/Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
    Azure KubernetesSee Note 1 belowazure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/kubernetes-service/IBM License Service
    Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO)4See Note 1 belowhttps://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/openshift/

    NEC

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    NECCloud Infrastructure Service (NEC Cloud IaaS)See Note 1 belowhttps://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/cloud/index.html

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    NTT

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    NTT Cloud Services DivisionMulticloud Services (VMs only)See Note 1 belowhttps://services.global.ntt/en-us/services-and-products/cloud/multicloud-services

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    NTT CommunicationsECL 1.0See Note 1 belowhttps://ecl.ntt.com

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Smart Data Platform Cloud / Server (ECL 2.0)See Note 1 belowhttps://sdpf.ntt.com/
    IPV (IaaS Powered by VMware)See Note 1 belowhttps://sdpf.ntt.com/services/vmware-platform/
    NTT DataNTT Data OpenCanvasSee Note 1 belowhttps://portal.opencanvas.ne.jp/cloud/

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Oracle

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
     OracleCloud Compute InstancesSee Note 3 belowhttps://www.oracle.com/cloud/compute

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Oracle Kubernetes EngineSee Note 3 belowhttps://www.oracle.com/cloud/cloud-native/container-engine-kubernetes/IBM License Service
    Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution (OCVS)See Note 2 belowhttps://www.oracle.com/cloud/compute/vmware/Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Tencent

    ProviderOfferingLicensing FootnotesFor more details
    go to:    		Required IBM Licensing Tools
         
    TencentTencent Cloud Server InstanceSee Note 1 belowhttps://intl.cloud.tencent.com/product/cvm

    Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool

    Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service

    Note: The Licensing Footnotes below apply only where specifically noted within the Cloud provider sections above. They do not apply universally to all offerings.

    The Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy does not modify or supersede any obligations in the applicable governing license agreements, including requirements for licensed software use in a virtualized environment as defined in the sub-capacity and container licensing policies.

    The verification terms in such license agreements apply to you when you upload, install, or use eligible IBM software in an EPC and you agree to collect any required usage data for your licensed software in that EPC. You will not provide the cloud provider with any unauthorized use or access to the eligible IBM software.

    You must use install and configure reporting tools designated by IBM (as noted above) for reporting usage and provide such reports to IBM upon request in accordance with IBM’s guidelines.

    When you use a license entitlement according to this policy, you may not use such entitlements for any other purpose or in any other place at the same time.

    Unless it is noted above, the Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy DOES NOT apply to engagements with vendors where those vendors are accessing the software and/or running or managing some or all of your computing environment under the control of their own employees, either on your premises or on theirs (e.g. Strategic Outsourcing, Web Hosting, managed service providers, etc.) –such engagements require separate arrangements. If your software is deployed in any of these manners, please send an email to 'talk2sam@us.ibm.com'. Be sure to include BYOSL in Subject line.

    Considerations for AWS ECS Fargate

    For AWS ECS Fargate, IBM License Service is represented as License Service AWS S3 bucket. This functionality is available on a product-by-product basis. Please check with your Product Documentation or IBM Representative for more information. Note: For examples of the procedure and how to deploy, see the WebSphere Application Server Liberty documentation.

    Considerations for IBM Power System Virtual Servers

    The provisions in this section below apply solely to VPC-based or PVU-based Programs deployed on IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers. For sub-capacity licensing, cores may be allocated in a minimum of 0.25 core increments for shared processors (i.e. physical processors whose processing capacity is shared among multiple logical partitions) and 1.0 core for dedicated processors (i.e. whole physical processors that are assigned to a single logical partition). Fractional cores will be aggregated and rounded to the next full integer, it being clarified that all logical partitions running on the same machine type are counted as a single pool rather than by server. For purposes of illustration and not limitation, see the following examples:

    • 3 logical partitions are deployed on separate S922 servers @ 0.25 cores each. The calculation will be as follows: 0.25 x 3 = 0.75 cores, which is rounded up to 1.0 cores.
    • 3 logical partitions are deployed on 2 S922 servers and 1 E980 server @ 0.25 cores each. The calculation will be as follows: (0.25 x 2 = 0.5, which is rounded up to 1.0 cores) + (0.25 x 1 = 0.25, which is rounded up to 1.0 cores) = 2.0 cores.

    Client is required to install and configure ILMT v9.2.22 or later and comply with the Sub-Capacity Licensing and reporting requirements in accordance with Sections 1.13 and 1.14 of the IPAA.

    In accordance with the reporting terms outlined in IPAA Section 1.14, clients will collect deployment data and complete the manual calculation of virtualization capacity report once per quarter for the IBM Software using the command-line interface (CLI) (see link) to determine core usage. For Google Cloud, pcloud CLI commands are to be used. Such core usage shall be in accordance with the IBM Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy.

    PVU per Core values are determined based on the Power System in use as outlined on the PVU Table per Core (section 1 of 2 - RISC and System z) table on the Processor Value Unit webpage.

    Change log

    March 2024 Change Log
    • Clarified zSeries software exception to z/OS only (i.e., zLinux is eligible)
    • Clarified reporting requirements for non-capacity-based products
    • Clarified EPC list as being the only approved listing of Providers
    • Added contact information for ensuring compliance