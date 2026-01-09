Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL Policy

The Eligible Public Cloud Bring Your Own Software License (BYOSL) policy allows you to deploy and execute on an Eligible Public Cloud (EPC) any IBM software licensed to you directly or through an authorized IBM reseller under IBM license terms, subject to the use authorizations and restrictions stated in the applicable governing license agreements and transaction documents for such software including the IBM International Passport Advantage (IPAA) and IBM International Program License Agreement (IPLA) and the License Information documents applicable to the software.
This policy does not apply to IBM z/OS software or to any IBM software sublicensed to you by a third party. This policy also does not apply if you are an IBM Business Partner authorized to deploy your solution on a hosted environment – such situations are handled under a separate arrangement.
The approved listing of Eligible Public Clouds (EPCs) where you may deploy licensed IBM software are defined by provider below. The “Required IBM Licensing Tools” are mandatory only when deploying capacity-based products (i.e., those licensed using Processor Value Unit (PVU) or Virtual Processor Core (VPC) metrics). For other products, you are responsible for using any other tools made available by the EPC to provide compliance reporting per the IPAA.
If you have IBM software that is deployed via a Cloud provider that is not listed below, please send an email to ‘talk2sam@us.ibm.com’. Be sure to include BYOSL in Subject line.
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|IBM
|IBM Cloud Virtual Servers (Inc., IBM z/LinuxONE)
|See Note 1 below
|https://www.ibm.com/cloud
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|IBM Cloud Containers
|See Note 1 below
|https://www.ibm.com/cloud
|IBM Power Virtual Server
|See Considerations for IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers in the note sections below.
|https://www.ibm.com/cloud/power-virtual-server
|IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
|See Note 2 below
|IBM Kubernetes Service (IKS)
|See Note 1 below
|www.ibm.com/cloud/container-service/
|IBM License Service
|Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud4
|See Note 1 below
|https://www.ibm.com/cloud/openshift
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Alibaba
|Alibaba Cloud (Elastic Compute Service)
|See Note 1 below
|https://www.alibabacloud.com/
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Amazon
|AWS ECS Fargate
|See Considerations for AWS ECS Fargate in the notes section below.
|aws.amazon.com/fargate/
|IBM License Service Amended PA terms for Container Licensing (via Addendum)
|Amazon RDS for Db2
|See note 9 below
|aws.amazon.com/rds/db2/
|AWS License Manager
|EC2 Instances & Dedicated Instances (Inc., AWS Outpost instances)
|See Note 1 below
|aws.amazon.com/ec2/instance-types
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)
|See Note 1 below
|aws.amazon.com/eks/
|IBM License Service
|Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)4
|See Note 1 below
|https://aws.amazon.com/rosa/
|VMware Cloud on AWS
|See Note 2 below
|https://aws.amazon.com/vmware/
|Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Fujitsu
|Fujitsu Cloud IaaS Instance (FJcloud-V)
|See Note 1 below
|https://jp.fujitsu.com/solutions/cloud/fjcloud/-v/
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Fujitsu Cloud IaaS Instance (FJcloud-O)
|See Note 1 below
|https://jp.fujitsu.com/solutions/cloud/fjcloud/-o/
|NIFCLOUD
|See Note 1 below
|https://pfs.nifcloud.com
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Google Compute Engine
|See Note 1 below
|cloud.google.com/compute/docs/machine-types
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
|See Note 1 below
|cloud.google.com/kubernetes-engine/
|IBM License Service
|Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform4
|See Note 1 below
|https://cloud.google.com/architecture/partners/openshift-on-gcp
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|KDDI
|KDDI Cloud platform service
|See Note 1 below for Virtual Server. See Note 5 below for Bare metal server.
|biz.kddi.com/service/cloud-platform/
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Microsoft
|Azure HCI
|See Note 1 below
|https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/products/azure-stack/hci
|Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
|Azure Virtual Machines
|See Note 1 below
azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/details/virtual-machines/linux/
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Azure VMware Solution
|See Note 2 below
|azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/azure-vmware/
|Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
|Azure Kubernetes
|See Note 1 below
|azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/kubernetes-service/
|IBM License Service
|Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO)4
|See Note 1 below
|https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/openshift/
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|NEC
|Cloud Infrastructure Service (NEC Cloud IaaS)
|See Note 1 below
|https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/cloud/index.html
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|NTT Cloud Services Division
|Multicloud Services (VMs only)
|See Note 1 below
|https://services.global.ntt/en-us/services-and-products/cloud/multicloud-services
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|NTT Communications
|ECL 1.0
|See Note 1 below
|https://ecl.ntt.com
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Smart Data Platform Cloud / Server (ECL 2.0)
|See Note 1 below
|https://sdpf.ntt.com/
|IPV (IaaS Powered by VMware)
|See Note 1 below
|https://sdpf.ntt.com/services/vmware-platform/
|NTT Data
|NTT Data OpenCanvas
|See Note 1 below
|https://portal.opencanvas.ne.jp/cloud/
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Oracle
|Cloud Compute Instances
|See Note 3 below
|https://www.oracle.com/cloud/compute
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
|Oracle Kubernetes Engine
|See Note 3 below
|https://www.oracle.com/cloud/cloud-native/container-engine-kubernetes/
|IBM License Service
|Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution (OCVS)
|See Note 2 below
|https://www.oracle.com/cloud/compute/vmware/
|Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
|Provider
|Offering
|Licensing Footnotes
|For more details
go to:
|Required IBM Licensing Tools
|Tencent
|Tencent Cloud Server Instance
|See Note 1 below
|https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/product/cvm
Traditional Deployments: IBM License Metric Tool
Red Hat OpenShift Deployments: IBM License Service
Note: The Licensing Footnotes below apply only where specifically noted within the Cloud provider sections above. They do not apply universally to all offerings.
The Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy does not modify or supersede any obligations in the applicable governing license agreements, including requirements for licensed software use in a virtualized environment as defined in the sub-capacity and container licensing policies.
The verification terms in such license agreements apply to you when you upload, install, or use eligible IBM software in an EPC and you agree to collect any required usage data for your licensed software in that EPC. You will not provide the cloud provider with any unauthorized use or access to the eligible IBM software.
You must use install and configure reporting tools designated by IBM (as noted above) for reporting usage and provide such reports to IBM upon request in accordance with IBM’s guidelines.
When you use a license entitlement according to this policy, you may not use such entitlements for any other purpose or in any other place at the same time.
Unless it is noted above, the Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy DOES NOT apply to engagements with vendors where those vendors are accessing the software and/or running or managing some or all of your computing environment under the control of their own employees, either on your premises or on theirs (e.g. Strategic Outsourcing, Web Hosting, managed service providers, etc.) –such engagements require separate arrangements. If your software is deployed in any of these manners, please send an email to 'talk2sam@us.ibm.com'. Be sure to include BYOSL in Subject line.
Considerations for AWS ECS Fargate
For AWS ECS Fargate, IBM License Service is represented as License Service AWS S3 bucket. This functionality is available on a product-by-product basis. Please check with your Product Documentation or IBM Representative for more information. Note: For examples of the procedure and how to deploy, see the WebSphere Application Server Liberty documentation.
Considerations for IBM Power System Virtual Servers
The provisions in this section below apply solely to VPC-based or PVU-based Programs deployed on IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers. For sub-capacity licensing, cores may be allocated in a minimum of 0.25 core increments for shared processors (i.e. physical processors whose processing capacity is shared among multiple logical partitions) and 1.0 core for dedicated processors (i.e. whole physical processors that are assigned to a single logical partition). Fractional cores will be aggregated and rounded to the next full integer, it being clarified that all logical partitions running on the same machine type are counted as a single pool rather than by server. For purposes of illustration and not limitation, see the following examples:
Client is required to install and configure ILMT v9.2.22 or later and comply with the Sub-Capacity Licensing and reporting requirements in accordance with Sections 1.13 and 1.14 of the IPAA.
In accordance with the reporting terms outlined in IPAA Section 1.14, clients will collect deployment data and complete the manual calculation of virtualization capacity report once per quarter for the IBM Software using the command-line interface (CLI) (see link) to determine core usage. For Google Cloud, pcloud CLI commands are to be used. Such core usage shall be in accordance with the IBM Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy.
PVU per Core values are determined based on the Power System in use as outlined on the PVU Table per Core (section 1 of 2 - RISC and System z) table on the Processor Value Unit webpage.