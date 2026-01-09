Container Licenses

Containers are lightweight and portable executable units (images) of software in which application code is packaged, along with its libraries and dependencies.

IBM Certified Containers meet standard criteria for packaging and deployment of containerized software with platform integrations and can be run on any supported Kubernetes orchestration environment anywhere─on desktops, traditional IT infrastructures or Cloud.

For all IBM Certified Containers, you must acquire entitlements equal to the license requirements (as derived in the vCPU Capacity Counting Methodology for IBM Programs section) and measured by the IBM License Service.