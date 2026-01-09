Container Licenses

Containers are lightweight and portable executable units (images) of software in which application code is packaged, along with its libraries and dependencies.
IBM Certified Containers meet standard criteria for packaging and deployment of containerized software with platform integrations and can be run on any supported Kubernetes orchestration environment anywhere─on desktops, traditional IT infrastructures or Cloud.
For all IBM Certified Containers, you must acquire entitlements equal to the license requirements (as derived in the vCPU Capacity Counting Methodology for IBM Programs section) and measured by the IBM License Service.
IBM Cloud Paks® are integrated software solutions built on the Red Hat® open hybrid cloud platform enabling build once and deploy anywhere.
IBM Cloud Paks streamline container deployment and management and enable portability and consistent governance across infrastructures with the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) that builds on top of the open source Kubernetes orchestration technology.
For all IBM Cloud Paks deployed in containers, you must acquire entitlements equal to the license requirements (as derived in the vCPU Capacity Counting Methodology for IBM Programs section) and measured by the IBM License Service multiplied by the required Cloud Pak conversion ratio. Note: If the ratio is not specified, it is assumed to be 1:1.
With the release of IBM Passport Advantage Agreements on 01 February 2023, Container Licensing terms have been integrated into the applicable sections of the Agreement without the need to sign a separate Addendum for clients on these revised terms.
Note: New terms for existing PA clients are effective 01 May 2023.
This guidance supports Virtual Processor Core (VPC) or Processor Value Units (PVU) core-based containerized Products supported by IBM License Service deployed with Kubernetes orchestration.
Definitions
*For x86, Hyperthreading/SMT must be enabled on physical level
To take advantage of container licensing, IBM License Service must be used to track license usage and determine your required entitlement. There are no exceptions to this rule.
The IBM License Service is the only accepted tool for license usage tracking and reporting container licensing. It is:
Available vCPU capacity will be polled at frequent intervals (≤ 30 minutes) throughout each day and processed where the maximum value from intraday calculations determine daily available vCPU capacity.
It is essential that you use and maintain the license usage tracking tool (IBM License Service: see below) included in each of the Cloud Pak services. This service will track license usage and determine your required entitlement needs.
