Processor Value Units (PVUs)

A modern abstract composition featuring sharp geometric shapes and a vibrant blue gradient. The design includes a black background with contrasting blue and gray elements. The reflective surface adds depth and dimension to the visual.

A Processor Value Unit (PVU) is a unit of measure used to differentiate licensing of software on distributed processor technologies (defined by Processor Vendor, Brand, Type and Model Number).

    Full versus Sub-capacity

    Licensees can deploy Eligible Programs using either Full Capacity licensing or Virtualization Capacity (Sub-Capacity) licensing.

    • If using Full Capacity licensing, the Licensee must obtain Processor Value Unit (PVU) entitlements sufficient to cover all activated processor cores in the physical hardware environment made available to or managed by the Program, except for those servers from which the Program has been permanently removed. An Activated processor core is a processor core that is available for use in a physical or virtual server, regardless of whether the capacity of the processor core can be or is limited through virtualization technologies, operating system commands, BIOS settings, or similar restrictions.
    • If using Sub-Capacity licensing, according to the Passport Advantage Sub-Capacity Licensing Terms the Licensee must obtain entitlements sufficient to cover all activated processor cores made available to or managed by the Program, as defined according to the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules.

    Processor Value Units (PVUs)

    A Processor Value Unit (PVU) is a unit of measure by which the Program can be licensed. The number of PVU entitlements required is based on the processor technology (defined within the PVU Tables below by Processor Vendor, Brand, Type and Model Number) and by the number of processors made available to the Program. IBM defines a processor, for the purpose of PVU-based licensing, to be each processor core on a chip (socket). A dual-core processor chip, for example, has two processor cores.

    PVU tables

    The tables below list existing generally available processor technologies only, as of the published date. PVU requirements for future processor technologies may differ. For help identifying your Processor Model Number, check the Processor Model Number Discovery Guide (US).

    PVU Table per Core (section 1 of 2 - RISC and System z)

    Processor
    Vendor    		Processor
    Name    		Server model numbersMaximum number
    of sockets per server    		Proc.
    Model
    Number    		PVUs per Core
    IBMPOWER IFL, Any POWER system core running LinuxAllAllAll70
    POWER 11E1180>4All120
    E1150AllAll100
    S1112, S1122, L1122, S1124, L1124AllAll70
    POWER10E1080>4All120
    E1050AllAll100
    S1022, L1022, S1022s, S1014, S1024, L1024, S1012AllAll70
    POWER9E980>4All120
    E9504All100
    H922, H924, S914, S922, S9242 All70
    POWER8870, 880> 4All120
    E8504All100

    S812, S814, S822, S824    		2All70
    POWER7 4770, 780, 795> 4All120
    750, 755, 760, 775, PS704, p460, Power ESE4All100
    PS700-703,
    710-740, p260, p270    		2All70
    POWER6550, 560, 570,
    575, 595    		AllAll120
    520,
    JS12, JS22,
    JS23, JS43    		AllAll80
    POWER5,
    POWER4    		AllAllAll100
    POWER5 QCMAllAllAll50
    z17 ME1, z16 A01, z15 T01, z14 M01-M05 & L01-L05, z13, zEC12, z196, z10 EC,
    Linux One I-V all Emperor Models 1,5    		AllAllAll120
    z16 A02, z15 T02, z14 ZR1 / LR1, z13s, zBC12, z114, z10 BC, System z9, z990, S/390,
    Linux One I-IV all Rockhopper models including Express 1,2,6    		AllAllAll100
     PowerPC 970AllAllAll50
     PowerXCellTM,
    Cell/B.E.TM 8i3    		AllAllAll30
    AnyAll othersAllAllAll100
    Processor Technologies
    Processor Brand
    Processor
    Vendor    		Processor
    Name    		Server model numbersMaximum number
    of sockets per server    		Proc. model numbersPVUs per core
    HP/Intel®Itanium®AllAllAll100
    PA-RISCAllAllAll100
    Oracle / Sun / FujitsuSPARC64 VI, VII, X, X+. XIIAllAllAll100
    UltraSPARC IVAllAllAll100
    SPARC M5 / M6AllAllAll120
    SPARC M7T7-44All100
    SPARC T4/T5/M7/S7/M8T5-8, M7-8, M7-16, M8-8>4All120
    T4-4, T5-4, T7-4, T8-44All100
    T4-1, T4-1B,
    T4-2, T5-1B, T5-2, T7-1, T7-2, S7-2, S7-2L, T8-1, T8-2    		2All70
    SPARC T3AllAllAll70
    UltraSPARC T2AllAllAll50
    UltraSPARC T1AllAllAll30
    AnyAll othersAllAllAll100

    *Requirements as of publish date: 25 September 2024

    Notes:

    1. Each Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) or Central Processor (CP) engine is equivalent to 1 core.
    2. Refers to System z9, eServer zSeries, or System/390 servers.
    3. Entitlements required for Power Processor Element (PPE) cores only.
    4. The PVU requirement for the POWER7/7+ processor technology is dependent on the maximum possible number of sockets on the server. NOTE: Power 7 Refers to Power 7/7+ 5
    5. z196 refers to IBM zEnterprise 196, zEC12 refers to IBM zEnterprise EC12.
    6. z114 refers to IBM zEnterprise 114.
    • Cell Broadband Engine is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc. in the United States, other countries, or both and is used under license therefrom.
    • Intel, Intel logo, Intel Inside, Intel Inside logo, Intel Centrino, Intel Centrino logo, Celeron, Intel Xeon, Intel SpeedStep, Itanium, and Pentium are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

    PVU Table per Core (section 2 of 2 - x86)

    Processor
    Vendor    		Processor
    Name    		Proc. model
    number1    		Maximum sockets per serverPVUs per Core
    Intel®Xeon®2All post-Nehalem (launched 11/2008) Xeon Processor Models including Xeon 6 (6th Gen) & Xeon Scalable (5th Gen)
    2
    4
    >4
    70
    100
    120
    Xeon®All pre-Nehalem Xeon Processor Models
    3000 to 3399
    5000 to 5499
    7000 to 7499    		All50
    Core®3All i3, i5, i7,i9All70
    AMDOpteronAllAll50
    AMDEPYCAllAll70
    AnyAll othersAllAll100

    *Requirements as of publish date: 08 May 2024

    Notes:

    1. IBM offers Software for both Intel and AMD processors. Intel refers to its processors by “Processor Number” and AMD by “Model Number”. The processor model can be preceded by a letter. For example, ‘x5365 refers to ‘5365’, which is included in the table within the ‘5000 to 5499’ range. 
    2. The PVU requirement for the Intel processor technology indicated is dependent on the maximum number of sockets on the server. If sockets on two or more servers are connected to form a Symmetric Multiprocessing (SMP) Server, the maximum number of sockets per server increases. See single server examples and two or more servers example below.
      Single server examples:
      • 2 socket server with 6 cores per socket requires 840 PVUs (70 per core x 12 cores )4 socket server with 6 cores per socket requires 2400 PVUs ( 100 per core x 24 cores )
      • 8 socket server with 6 cores per socket requires 5760 PVUs ( 120 per core x 48 cores)
        Two or more servers with connected sockets example:
      • When sockets on a 2 socket server with 6 cores per socket are connected to sockets on another 2 socket server with 6 cores per socket, this becomes an SMP server with a maximum of 4 sockets per server and 24 cores, and requires 2400 PVUs (100 per core x 24 cores).
    3. The newest generation of Intel Core processors is not covered by this entry, therefore, excludes processors that use Intel Performance Hybrid Architecture containing two different core types.
    PVU Calculator

    Use the Processor Value Unit calculator to determine required number of pVUs based on your environment.

    Learn more
    PVU FAQs

    See answers to some of the most frequently asked PVU questions.

    Learn more
    PVU Licensing for IBM Netezza and PureData System Appliances

    Learn how to calculate the required number of PVU entitlements for Programs that run on or manage a Netezza or PureData System appliance.

    Learn more