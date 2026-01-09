Processor Value Units (PVUs)

Licensees can deploy Eligible Programs using either Full Capacity licensing or Virtualization Capacity (Sub-Capacity) licensing.
A Processor Value Unit (PVU) is a unit of measure by which the Program can be licensed. The number of PVU entitlements required is based on the processor technology (defined within the PVU Tables below by Processor Vendor, Brand, Type and Model Number) and by the number of processors made available to the Program. IBM defines a processor, for the purpose of PVU-based licensing, to be each processor core on a chip (socket). A dual-core processor chip, for example, has two processor cores.
The tables below list existing generally available processor technologies only, as of the published date. PVU requirements for future processor technologies may differ. For help identifying your Processor Model Number, check the Processor Model Number Discovery Guide (US).
|Processor
Vendor
|Processor
Name
|Server model numbers
|Maximum number
of sockets per server
|Proc.
Model
Number
|PVUs per Core
|IBM
|POWER IFL, Any POWER system core running Linux
|All
|All
|All
|70
|POWER 11
|E1180
|>4
|All
|120
|E1150
|All
|All
|100
|S1112, S1122, L1122, S1124, L1124
|All
|All
|70
|POWER10
|E1080
|>4
|All
|120
|E1050
|All
|All
|100
|S1022, L1022, S1022s, S1014, S1024, L1024, S1012
|All
|All
|70
|POWER9
|E980
|>4
|All
|120
|E950
|4
|All
|100
|H922, H924, S914, S922, S924
|2
|All
|70
|POWER8
|870, 880
|> 4
|All
|120
|E850
|4
|All
|100
S812, S814, S822, S824
|2
|All
|70
|POWER7 4
|770, 780, 795
|> 4
|All
|120
|750, 755, 760, 775, PS704, p460, Power ESE
|4
|All
|100
|PS700-703,
710-740, p260, p270
|2
|All
|70
|POWER6
|550, 560, 570,
575, 595
|All
|All
|120
|520,
JS12, JS22,
JS23, JS43
|All
|All
|80
|POWER5,
POWER4
|All
|All
|All
|100
|POWER5 QCM
|All
|All
|All
|50
|z17 ME1, z16 A01, z15 T01, z14 M01-M05 & L01-L05, z13, zEC12, z196, z10 EC,
Linux One I-V all Emperor Models 1,5
|All
|All
|All
|120
|z16 A02, z15 T02, z14 ZR1 / LR1, z13s, zBC12, z114, z10 BC, System z9, z990, S/390,
Linux One I-IV all Rockhopper models including Express 1,2,6
|All
|All
|All
|100
|PowerPC 970
|All
|All
|All
|50
| PowerXCellTM,
Cell/B.E.TM 8i3
|All
|All
|All
|30
|Any
|All others
|All
|All
|All
|100
|HP/Intel®
|Itanium®
|All
|All
|All
|100
|PA-RISC
|All
|All
|All
|100
|Oracle / Sun / Fujitsu
|SPARC64 VI, VII, X, X+. XII
|All
|All
|All
|100
|UltraSPARC IV
|All
|All
|All
|100
|SPARC M5 / M6
|All
|All
|All
|120
|SPARC M7
|T7-4
|4
|All
|100
|SPARC T4/T5/M7/S7/M8
|T5-8, M7-8, M7-16, M8-8
|>4
|All
|120
|T4-4, T5-4, T7-4, T8-4
|4
|All
|100
|T4-1, T4-1B,
T4-2, T5-1B, T5-2, T7-1, T7-2, S7-2, S7-2L, T8-1, T8-2
|2
|All
|70
|SPARC T3
|All
|All
|All
|70
|UltraSPARC T2
|All
|All
|All
|50
|UltraSPARC T1
|All
|All
|All
|30
|Any
|All others
|All
|All
|All
|100
*Requirements as of publish date: 25 September 2024
Notes:
|Processor
Vendor
|Processor
Name
|Proc. model
number1
|Maximum sockets per server
|PVUs per Core
|Intel®
|Xeon®2
|All post-Nehalem (launched 11/2008) Xeon Processor Models including Xeon 6 (6th Gen) & Xeon Scalable (5th Gen)
2
4
>4
70
100
120
|Xeon®
|All pre-Nehalem Xeon Processor Models
3000 to 3399
5000 to 5499
7000 to 7499
|All
|50
|Core®3
|All i3, i5, i7,i9
|All
|70
|AMD
|Opteron
|All
|All
|50
|AMD
|EPYC
|All
|All
|70
|Any
|All others
|All
|All
|100
*Requirements as of publish date: 08 May 2024
Use the Processor Value Unit calculator to determine required number of pVUs based on your environment.
See answers to some of the most frequently asked PVU questions.
Learn how to calculate the required number of PVU entitlements for Programs that run on or manage a Netezza or PureData System appliance.