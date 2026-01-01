Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules

Overview

Generally, for any Eligible Product installed in an Eligible Virtualization Environment, you may license to the lower of:

  • PVUs/VPCs/RVUs for the maximum number of virtual cores in the virtual machines (VMs) available to the Eligible Product at any given time or
  • PVUs/VPCs/RVUs for the maximum number of physical cores in the server available to the Eligible Product at any given time

The materials below contain the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules and counting scenarios, which are intended to assist you in determining the correct number of processor cores required to be licensed. These rules are applicable for servers located within the same ILMT Region. ILMT Regions are based on global continents and are defined as follows.

ILMT Regions:

  • Region 1: North America & South America
  • Region 2: Europe & Africa
  • Region 3: Asia & Australia

The materials below contain the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules and counting scenarios, which are intended to assist you in determining the correct number of processor cores required to be licensed:

Get Adobe® Reader®

Determining the correct number of PVU/VPC/RVU licenses required for the Eligible Virtualization Environment

To determine the correct number of licenses required for the Eligible Virtualization Environment:

  • Read the International Passport Advantage Agreement Sub-Capacity Licensing Terms.
  • Refer to the file above for the appropriate Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules for the Eligible Virtualization Environment.
  • Follow the Virtualization Capacity license counting rules to determine, by program, the number of processor cores required to license.
  • For PVUs: Multiply the number of processor cores required to license by the number of PVUs per core required for that processor family. You can determine the correct number of PVUs per core by referring to the PVU table.
  • For VPCs: 1 VPC equals 1 virtual CPU (vCPU); subject to the “lower of” rule above
  • For RVUs: Use the License Information document of the Principal Program to determine the number of RVUs required to license the number of processor cores available to that Principal Program. All License Information documents are available here: http://www.ibm.com/terms/?cat=software-license

If you have questions, please contact your IBM Sales Representative or your IBM Business Partner.