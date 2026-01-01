Generally, for any Eligible Product installed in an Eligible Virtualization Environment, you may license to the lower of:

PVUs/VPCs/RVUs for the maximum number of virtual cores in the virtual machines (VMs) available to the Eligible Product at any given time or

PVUs/VPCs/RVUs for the maximum number of physical cores in the server available to the Eligible Product at any given time

The materials below contain the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules and counting scenarios, which are intended to assist you in determining the correct number of processor cores required to be licensed. These rules are applicable for servers located within the same ILMT Region. ILMT Regions are based on global continents and are defined as follows.

ILMT Regions:

Region 1: North America & South America

Region 2: Europe & Africa

Region 3: Asia & Australia

