Sub-capacity (Virtualization capacity) licensing

Customers who obtain eligible sub-capacity products for use in an eligible virtualization environment must obtain entitlements sufficient to cover all activated processor cores* made available to or managed by the Program, as defined according to the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules and

Note: ILMT Lite configuration deployment with ILMT Disconnected Scanner is pre-approved when number of target VMs/LPARs in scope of virtualization capacity is less than 5000 (five thousands).

In lieu of ILMT, approved validated tools are

HCL BigFix Inventory versions / releases / updates

Flexera One and Flexera One Select with IBM Observability IT Asset Management, and Flexera One and Flexera One Select IT Asset Management

Please refer to the Approved tools page and related sections for more info.

* An Activated processor core is a processor core that is available for use in a physical or virtual server, regardless of whether the capacity of the processor core can be or is limited through virtualization technologies, operating system commands, BIOS settings, or similar restrictions.

*Visit Container Licensing for Information about eligibility and reporting requirements for container licensing.

