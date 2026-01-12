Passport Advantage / Passport Common License Types & Definitions

Processor Value Unit (PVU) is a unit of measure by which the Program can be licensed. The number of PVU entitlements required is based on the processor technology (defined within the PVU Table by Processor Vendor, Brand, Type and Model Number) and the number of processors made available to the Program. IBM continues to define a processor, for the purpose of PVU-based licensing, to be each processor core on a chip. A dual-core processor chip, for example, has two processor cores.

Licensee can deploy the Program using either Full Capacity licensing or Virtualization Capacity (Sub-Capacity) licensing according to the Passport Advantage Agreement Terms. If using Full Capacity licensing, Licensee must obtain PVU entitlements sufficient to cover all activated processor cores* in the physical hardware environment made available to or managed by the Program, except for those servers from which the Program has been permanently removed. If using Virtualization Capacity licensing, Licensee must obtain entitlements sufficient to cover all activated processor cores made available to or managed by the Program, as defined according to the Virtualization Capacity License Counting Rules.

* An Activated processor core is a processor core that is available for use in a physical or virtual server, regardless of whether the capacity of the processor core can be or is limited through virtualization technologies, operating system commands, BIOS settings, or similar restrictions.

Note: Some programs may require licenses for the Program AND what is being managed. In that case, the following applies: In addition to the entitlements required for the Program directly, Licensee must obtain PVU entitlements for this Program sufficient to cover the processor cores for the systems on which the resources managed or processed by the Program reside.

Note: Some programs may be licensed on a managed basis ONLY. In that case, the following applies: Instead of the entitlements required for the Program directly, Licensee must obtain PVU entitlements for this Program sufficient to cover the processor cores for the systems on which the resources managed or processed by the Program reside.

Note: A few programs on an exception basis may be licensed on a referenced basis. In that case, the following applies: Rather than obtaining entitlements for the activated processor cores available to the Program, Licensee must obtain PVU entitlements for this Program sufficient to cover the environment made available to the Referenced Program as if the Program itself were executing everywhere the Referenced Program was executing, independent of the basis on which the Referenced Program is licensed.