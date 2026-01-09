The IBM License Metric Tool helps you maintain an inventory of the core-based software deployed for your Full Capacity or Virtualization (Sub-) Capacity environment, and measures the licenses required by software Product. It is intended to help you manage your IBM software licensing requirements and help you maintain an audit ready posture. Customers are responsible for supplying hardware and installation services required for installing the tool.

IBM License Metric Tool version 9.2 was announced on March 17, 2015 via Software Announcement 215-076 and is currently updated quarterly. Customers have 90 days from first eligible Virtualization (Sub)-capacity product deployment to install and begin using IBM License Metric Tool for supported virtualization technologies.

For more information on updating ILMT, please see the ILMT documentation page.

Note:

IBM License Metric Tool has continuous delivery model and so end of support for each technology is announced for the whole IBM License Metric Tool program, not just for certain release. All IBM License Metric Tool customers should be using latest IBM License Metric Tool version.

In order to be notified of latest available updates of IBM License Metric Tool and of updates related to the plans of removal of virtualization technologies and operating systems from the list of sub-capacity eligibility, customers need to subscribe to My Notifications for ILMT product.

On June 30th, 2019 HCL acquired from IBM select IBM collaboration, commerce, digital experience, AppScan & BigFix solutions.

IBM License Metric Tool uses BigFix platform. Please refer to the IBM License Metric Tool and HCL BigFix FAQ for additional information on the IBM License Metric Tool and HCL relationship.