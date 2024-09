The Cost of a Data Breach Report, now in its 17th year, is an essential resource for security and business leaders. This year’s report explores the leading contributors to higher data breach costs through the lens of sectors and geographical regions. It also details measures organizations can take to minimize their security breach risks. Other highlights:

Breaches at organizations leveraging AI and automation tools cost USD 3.05 million less than at organizations without those tools.

Organizations that have an incident response (IR) team and regularly test their IR plan saved on average USD 2.66 million.

Organizations that have implemented a zero-trust architecture have an average of USD 1 million less in breach costs.

Extended detection and response (XDR) technologies helped save an average of 29 days in breach response time.