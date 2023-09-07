Harnessing AI and data analytics can make clean energy more viable

The effects of climate change grow more tangible by the day. As a result, the electric power industry is hastening efforts to reduce environmental impact. To do so, they need help to get a clearer picture of where they fall on the emissions reduction roadmap, and to better understand their opportunities for improvement. This is where harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics can help.

To assist utility companies, IBM has created the Clean Electrification Maturity Model (CEMM) in conjunction with the American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC). Based on 14 years of development and input from electric utility experts, the CEMM provides a series of benchmarks to help utility companies measure the maturity of their clean electrification capabilities, set priorities for transformation and track their progress along the way.

The results from the first global CEMM benchmark of 90 transmission and distribution utilities paint a telling picture of the role that technology can play in this critical transformation. Companies that harness AI and data analytics can also make clean energy more viable overall by increasing their cost competitiveness over legacy energy sources.

On average, 3.3 times more of the most mature utilities prioritize research in energy balancing and trading. This research can enable more liquid markets and lower energy prices for customers. By introducing AI into the renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution processes, utilities can better predict weather patterns in advance, giving them better insights into the output of solar and wind farms.