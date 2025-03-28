Artificial intelligence (AI) can help usher in a new era of human resource management, where data analytics, machine learning and automation can work together to save people time and support higher-quality outcomes. As AI technology moves beyond automation to augmentation, companies may be looking at how AI tools can make the work of human resources (HR) better for employees and job seekers. It’s not just about saving time; it’s also about providing information, insights and recommendations in near real-time. And that’s just the start of AI in human resources.
These conversations are happening as the workforce is undergoing a major change. According to a global study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), surveyed executives estimate that 40% of their workforce will need to reskill as a result of implementing AI and automation over the next three years. This shift is viewed as an expansion of job possibilities. In fact, 87% of respondents believe employee roles are more likely to be augmented than replaced by generative AI, with the effects varying depending on job function.
This transition will have a direct impact on HR departments as companies look to fill roles that perform augmented tasks and workers seek new jobs as their own functions change. AI adoption into HR technology has the potential to assist HR teams in this new landscape. Emerging AI tools are rapidly advancing past efficiency and becoming tools for innovation—something that frees up team members to think about HR more strategically while still providing a human touch.
AI use in HR refers to the deployment of machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and other AI technologies to automate human resources tasks and support decision-making. It enables a data-based approach to talent acquisition, employee advancement and retention that seeks to mitigate bias and enhance the job seekers’ and employees’ experiences.
AI tools have the capabilities to assist HR leaders in a wide range of areas, including the following:
Companies today have the potential to use artificial intelligence in HR functions and processes to inform decision-making, make interacting with HR easier for employees and free up time to make better hiring decisions and invest in employee satisfaction and retention.
These are some possible use cases:
If companies begin to use AI in HR to achieve more strategic goals, they may be able to see advanced benefits as well. Here are some examples:
AI is a disruptive technology that comes with some challenges and things to keep in mind:
HR leaders face multiple challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage and a global growing skills gap. Generative AI presents a new opportunity for HR leaders to re-imagine and modernize the HR function, build and retain a future-ready workforce, and foster the innovation needed to help the business meet its broader strategic mission and objectives.
Current tools and processes often fall short of what is needed to manage the massive skill shift that AI will bring. IBM Consulting and IBM watsonx offer a unique combination of AI technology and talent expertise to help organizations upskill their workforce and operating models for the future.
Our solutions and methods seamlessly integrate data into AI-powered workflows, re-imagining work and employee tasks while also upholding trust and compliance with the highest ethical, privacy and regulatory standards.
Drawing upon our extensive industry expertise, a human-centric approach to business design, and a dedication to transparent and ethical AI, we work with our global clients and an ecosystem of partners to unlock the untapped potential of employees and secure a competitive edge that sets organizations apart.