Ensure reliability and availability for critical applications, advanced security for sensitive data and seamless data integration
IBM Z runs the high-volume workloads that underpin everyday digital experiences. To lead with digital advantage, enterprises need insights from the freshest data as transactions occur—aligning AI and analytics to business priorities to drive faster decisions. IBM Z software helps simplify secure access to data in place, reduce unnecessary movement, and integrate with lakehouse and cloud environments to minimize latency and accelerate innovation.
Infuse AI into Z data for intelligent insights, predictive analytics, and automation—without disrupting core systems.
Offload heavy analytical workloads to high-speed engines, reducing CPU usage and improving query performance.
Maintain security, compliance, and governance by keeping sensitive transactional data on IBM Z.
Unlock analytics and AI directly on IBM Z data without moving it, reducing latency, cost, and operational complexity.
Faster query response times keeping data within the IBM Z security-rich environment.
Real-time information sharing of Z data for modern applications, analytics, and AI workloads.
Design, deliver, implement, monitor and manage data infrastructure for faster time-to-market, reduced cost and lower risk