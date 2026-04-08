Unlock greater value from your data and applications on IBM Z

Ensure reliability and availability for critical applications, advanced security for sensitive data and seamless data integration

Z is the engine behind global businesses

IBM Z runs the high-volume workloads that underpin everyday digital experiences. To lead with digital advantage, enterprises need insights from the freshest data as transactions occur—aligning AI and analytics to business priorities to drive faster decisions. IBM Z software helps simplify secure access to data in place, reduce unnecessary movement, and integrate with lakehouse and cloud environments to minimize latency and accelerate innovation.
AI-Driven Innovation at Scale

Infuse AI into Z data for intelligent insights, predictive analytics, and automation—without disrupting core systems.
Accelerated Performance & Cost Efficiency

Offload heavy analytical workloads to high-speed engines, reducing CPU usage and improving query performance.
Lower Risk and Strong Security

Maintain security, compliance, and governance by keeping sensitive transactional data on IBM Z.
Instant Insights Without Data Movement

Unlock analytics and AI directly on IBM Z data without moving it, reducing latency, cost, and operational complexity.
By the numbers 94% prediction accuracy
3000x faster analytics reporting
98% reduction in latency

Key products

IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA)

Faster query response times keeping data within the IBM Z security-rich environment.
IBM Data Gate

Ultra-efficient data synchronization of Z data to the lakehouse or cloud.
IBM Z Digital Integration Hub

Real-time information sharing of Z data for modern applications, analytics, and AI workloads.
IBM Db2 for z/OS

The enterprise computing foundation for hybrid cloud, data and AI.
Db2 for z/OS tools

Design, deliver, implement, monitor and manage data infrastructure for faster time-to-market, reduced cost and lower risk
IBM SQL Data Insights Pro

AI-powered semantic analysis, enabling organizations to uncover patterns and relationships across both structured data and unstructured text in Db2 for z/OS—directly where their enterprise Z data resides.

Client stories

Global finance concept with currency symbols and modern buildings
Banco do Brasil
Empowering real-time, informed decisions with IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS and LinuxONE.
Digital bank building made of blue network lines
BBVA Garanti
Deploys innovative technology to deliver a seamless experience to digital customers across web, mobile and social banking channels.
Classical bank building with tall stone columns
MOI, State of Qatar
The Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar, can now better serve its constituents.
Two professionals viewing a tablet with city lights overlay
Swiss Mobiliar
Swiss Mobiliar handles sales with a personal touch.
Take the next step

Browse through all our no-cost IBM Z software trials with no installation.

  1. Browse Z software trials
  2. Explore Db2 for z/OS and its ecosystem