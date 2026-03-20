IBM SQL Data Insights Pro

AI-powered insight—right where your most valuable mainframe data lives

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Announcement
Know how AI-powered capability empowers the mission-critical data directly inside Db2® for z/OS®.
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Discover AI-powered insights in Db2 for z/OS

IBM SQL Data Insights Pro uses AI-powered semantic analysis, enabling organizations to uncover patterns and relationships across both structured data and unstructured text in Db2 for z/OS—directly where their enterprise Z data resides. Using AI-enhanced SQL, teams can identify similarities, detect anomalies, and surface hidden insights without moving data off IBM Z or managing external AI infrastructure. For example, a fraud analyst can begin with a known suspicious transaction and immediately find others exhibiting similar patterns—including signals hidden in payment descriptions.

Designed for regulated, mission-critical environments, SQL Data Insights Pro brings AI to the system of record—preserving governance, performance, and operational integrity while accelerating time to insight.

Use Cases

Financial Services

  • Accelerate fraud triage and reduce false positives
  • Prioritize AML alerts with explainable similarity
  • Compare mutual funds using structured metrics and unstructured documentation
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Insurance

  • Detect high-risk claims earlier
  • Improve underwriting precision and premium adequacy
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Cross-Industry

  • Identify early churn signals
  • Surface operational anomalies
  • Support case-based investigations with semantic similarity
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Key Capabilities

Unified structured + unstructured analysis

Combine numeric fields, categories, and free-text  into a single semantic model to uncover hidden patterns and accelerate insights reducing the effort required to analyze large datasets.
AI-powered SQL functions

Run similarity, clustering, and pattern-based queries using familiar SQL workflows without specialized skills or training requirements shifting from to meaning based analysis from  the traditional value-based analysis.
Incremental model refresh

Keep insights aligned with evolving data—without full retraining cycles ensuring models are adapting to new patterns quickly while there is no additional retraining cost or operational disruptions.
In-place execution on IBM Z

Eliminate unnecessary data movement and reduce latency, cost, and compliance exposure without any disruption while allowing organizations to retain existing access controls and governance policies.
Why IBM SQL Data Insights Pro? Bring AI to the Data

Avoid replicating sensitive system-of-record data into external lakes or vector platforms. Keep analytics where governance and integrity matter most.

 AI Without Plumbing

No customer-managed vector databases. No AI infrastructure to build. No model lifecycle complexity.

 Production-Grade AI for Regulated Enterprises

Built for Financial Services, Insurance, and other industries where performance, auditability, and operational stability are non-negotiable.

Resources

Support Documentation
Community
Webinar
Solution Brief
Take the next step

Schedule a meeting with your IBM representative to explore more about IBM SQL Data Insights Pro.