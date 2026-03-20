AI-powered insight—right where your most valuable mainframe data lives
IBM SQL Data Insights Pro uses AI-powered semantic analysis, enabling organizations to uncover patterns and relationships across both structured data and unstructured text in Db2 for z/OS—directly where their enterprise Z data resides. Using AI-enhanced SQL, teams can identify similarities, detect anomalies, and surface hidden insights without moving data off IBM Z or managing external AI infrastructure. For example, a fraud analyst can begin with a known suspicious transaction and immediately find others exhibiting similar patterns—including signals hidden in payment descriptions.
Designed for regulated, mission-critical environments, SQL Data Insights Pro brings AI to the system of record—preserving governance, performance, and operational integrity while accelerating time to insight.
Combine numeric fields, categories, and free-text into a single semantic model to uncover hidden patterns and accelerate insights reducing the effort required to analyze large datasets.
Run similarity, clustering, and pattern-based queries using familiar SQL workflows without specialized skills or training requirements shifting from to meaning based analysis from the traditional value-based analysis.
Keep insights aligned with evolving data—without full retraining cycles ensuring models are adapting to new patterns quickly while there is no additional retraining cost or operational disruptions.
Eliminate unnecessary data movement and reduce latency, cost, and compliance exposure without any disruption while allowing organizations to retain existing access controls and governance policies.
Avoid replicating sensitive system-of-record data into external lakes or vector platforms. Keep analytics where governance and integrity matter most.
No customer-managed vector databases. No AI infrastructure to build. No model lifecycle complexity.
Built for Financial Services, Insurance, and other industries where performance, auditability, and operational stability are non-negotiable.