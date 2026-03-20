IBM SQL Data Insights Pro uses AI-powered semantic analysis, enabling organizations to uncover patterns and relationships across both structured data and unstructured text in Db2 for z/OS—directly where their enterprise Z data resides. Using AI-enhanced SQL, teams can identify similarities, detect anomalies, and surface hidden insights without moving data off IBM Z or managing external AI infrastructure. For example, a fraud analyst can begin with a known suspicious transaction and immediately find others exhibiting similar patterns—including signals hidden in payment descriptions.

Designed for regulated, mission-critical environments, SQL Data Insights Pro brings AI to the system of record—preserving governance, performance, and operational integrity while accelerating time to insight.