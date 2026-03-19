We are excited to announce IBM® SQL Data Insights Pro a new AI-powered capability that uncovers hidden patterns in mission-critical data directly inside Db2® for z/OS®.
IBM Z has served as the trusted system of record for high value transactional processing for decades. Within this transactional data are behavioral patterns that can reveal fraud risk, customer intent, operational anomalies and more. Yet many organizations still copy mainframe data to external analytics platforms, introducing unnecessary cost, operational complexity, data latency, governance and compliance risk.
SQL Data Insights Pro eliminates these challenges by bringing AI directly to Db2 for z/OS. Insights become available instantly and securely, without moving data off the platform.
For example, a fraud analyst can begin with a known suspicious transaction and instantly find others exhibiting similar patterns—including signals hidden in payment descriptions without moving data off platform. And a customer analytics team can start with recently churned customers and identify others who show similar behaviors, enabling earlier intervention.
SQL Data Insights Pro delivers this by enabling organizations to analyze structured data—numbers, categories and more—and unstructured text together in place using a single unified model. With familiar SQL, teams can surface records that are similar in meaning, behavior or context—unlocking insights that traditional value‑based queries alone cannot detect.
SQL Data Insights Pro stands apart by bringing:
SQL Data Insights Pro opens new possibilities across industries. Here are a few examples teams within organizations can apply today:
These insights are generated without exporting data, without external AI stacks and without requiring data science expertise.
SQL Data Insights Pro enables meaning-based analysis across all data types without moving or exposing data—reducing architectural complexity, minimizing operational risk, supporting regulatory and compliance requirements and accelerating time to decision.
IBM SQL Data Insights Pro will be generally available on 20 March 2026.
To help teams get started quickly, we will introduce industry‑specific starter kits shortly after GA. These kits include curated datasets, prebuilt AI models, and ready‑to‑use SQL AI queries that teams can adapt to their own data and business scenarios.
Register for our upcoming webinar