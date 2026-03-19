SQL Data Insights Pro eliminates these challenges by bringing AI directly to Db2 for z/OS. Insights become available instantly and securely, without moving data off the platform.

For example, a fraud analyst can begin with a known suspicious transaction and instantly find others exhibiting similar patterns—including signals hidden in payment descriptions without moving data off platform. And a customer analytics team can start with recently churned customers and identify others who show similar behaviors, enabling earlier intervention.

SQL Data Insights Pro delivers this by enabling organizations to analyze structured data—numbers, categories and more—and unstructured text together in place using a single unified model. With familiar SQL, teams can surface records that are similar in meaning, behavior or context—unlocking insights that traditional value‑based queries alone cannot detect.