IBM Z® Development and Test Environment is a platform for mainframe application development, testing, demonstration and education. It enables any z/OS® software to run on a x86-compatible on-premises system or cloud instance by emulating the IBM Z instruction sets and by using virtual CPs, I/O and other devices.

Users can create, manage and deploy emulated environments for development and test activities with IBM Z Development and Test Environment Enterprise Edition—a role-based offering (providing both a web interface and RESTful APIs).