AI agents do more than respond—they get things done. Built on enterprise logic and powered by large language models (LLMs), they complete tasks, make decisions and handle the manual work that slows teams down. Each agent operates with speed, precision and the flexibility to work alongside your team or independently.
With IBM watsonx® Orchestrate™, automate employee requests in HR, qualify leads in sales or manage sourcing in procurement—using the tools you already rely on. Deploy prebuilt or custom agents across enterprise apps, connect to your business data and scale automation where it matters most. These are agentic AI systems—designed to act in context, reason through tasks and drive outcomes with minimal oversight.
Launch prebuilt AI agents fast with domain expertise and enterprise-grade logic built in.
Control and monitor all your AI agents from a single, unified interface.
Integrate AI agents into the apps, workflows and systems your teams already use.
Complete multistep tasks, route work and update systems with AI agents that act independently—no prompt is needed at every step.
Skip setup and start fast. IBM watsonx® Agents come loaded with domain expertise, enterprise logic and app integrations—so you can automate work across business functions such as HR, sales and procurement from day one.