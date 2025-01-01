AI agents do more than respond—they get things done. Built on enterprise logic and powered by large language models (LLMs), they complete tasks, make decisions and handle the manual work that slows teams down. Each agent operates with speed, precision and the flexibility to work alongside your team or independently.

With IBM watsonx® Orchestrate™, automate employee requests in HR, qualify leads in sales or manage sourcing in procurement—using the tools you already rely on. Deploy prebuilt or custom agents across enterprise apps, connect to your business data and scale automation where it matters most. These are agentic AI systems—designed to act in context, reason through tasks and drive outcomes with minimal oversight.