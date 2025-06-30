30 June 2025
We recently introduced a new era of enterprise productivity with the most comprehensive set of agentic AI capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate designed to automate real work across your systems, workflows and teams. Today, we’re excited to announce the general availability of these capabilities.
As part of this launch, IBM is adding production-ready, pre-built agents for sales and procurement to the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog. The watsonx Sales Agents and the watsonx Procurement Agents come with every watsonx Orchestrate Standard and Premium subscription and are packaged up with domain-specific expertise, built-in integrations and ready-to-use tools, empowering teams to accelerate automation and deliver business outcomes faster.
And we are making it easier than ever to build and scale your own agents with the general availability of the Agent Builder and the Flow Builder within watsonx Orchestrate—no-code environments for business users to create and deploy custom agents and workflows in just minutes. Whether you want to start with a pre-built agent or tailor one for your exact needs, you now have the tools to automate with speed and precision. Orchestrate supports the full agent lifecycle, from building to managing and governing agents. We are excited to announce the general availability of Agent Analytics to enable builders to monitor agent performance and debug agent execution directly in the agent build experience.
In addition, we offer a full spectrum of model choices using AI Gateway, enabling you to bring your own model or use IBM’s Granite models when building AI agents in watsonx Orchestrate. Now generally available, the AI Gateway makes it possible for you to use the LLM that is best for the job, whether it’s a custom LLM model built for a specific business domain or any other external LLM.
Procurement teams face mounting pressure to reduce costs, manage risk, and move faster—all while working across fragmented systems. IBM watsonx Procurement Agents are generally available today and are designed to automate core processes across the procurement lifecycle, freeing teams to focus on strategic impact.
Sales teams often lose valuable time chasing the wrong leads, switching between tools, and piecing together insights from disconnected systems and data sources. IBM watsonx Sales Agents are now generally available in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog and are built to streamline every stage of the sales cycle—from prospecting and research to engagement and execution—so sellers can focus on building pipeline and closing deals. The watsonx Sales Agents include a set of specialized prebuilt agents for the most time consuming and critical sales processes including prospecting, enablement and opportunity management.
While the pre-built agents deliver immediate impact, we know no two enterprises are the same. The Agent Builder and Flow Builder capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate make it quick and easy to extend the capabilities of pre-built agents or create agents tailored to your business—and both are now generally available.
The Agent Builder uses a simple framework to make creating and configuring AI agents easy. Customize your agents with knowledge, tools and guidelines to control the way they work. Combine third-party agents and assistants with native Orchestrate agents in one place, allowing collaboration across your entire organization. Orchestrate provides a set of capabilities for building tools. When building an agent in Orchestrate, you can add tools by uploading a tool from an MCP server, building a new flow from scratch in the low-code Flow Builder experience or select a pre-built tool from the watsonx Orchestrate catalog of pre-built tools and agents.
Orchestrate supports the full agent lifecycle, from building to managing and governing agents. Within Orchestrate, builders can access Agent Analytics to monitor agent performance and drill down into individual agent metrics. This makes it possible for builders to evaluate agents and debug agent execution directly in the agent build experience.
In addition, we offer a full spectrum of model choices using AI Gateway, enabling you to bring your own model or use IBM’s Granite models when building AI agents in watsonx Orchestrate. Now generally available, the AI Gateway makes it possible for you to use the LLM that is best for the job, whether it’s a custom LLM model built for a specific business domain or any other external LLM.
With more pre-built agents now available in the Agent Catalog—and powerful tools to customize or create your own—there’s never been a better time to begin your AI orchestration journey. watsonx Orchestrate empowers you to coordinate intelligent agents across workflows, systems and teams, so you can automate where it matters most, faster.
Accelerate your production time with pre-built Sales and Procurement Agents and start orchestrating AI today to streamline decisions, reduce manual effort and accelerate outcomes. As your business evolves, watsonx scales with you seamlessly.
Put AI to work by orchestrating the agents that move your business forward.