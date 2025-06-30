We recently introduced a new era of enterprise productivity with the most comprehensive set of agentic AI capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate designed to automate real work across your systems, workflows and teams. Today, we’re excited to announce the general availability of these capabilities.

As part of this launch, IBM is adding production-ready, pre-built agents for sales and procurement to the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog. The watsonx Sales Agents and the watsonx Procurement Agents come with every watsonx Orchestrate Standard and Premium subscription and are packaged up with domain-specific expertise, built-in integrations and ready-to-use tools, empowering teams to accelerate automation and deliver business outcomes faster.

And we are making it easier than ever to build and scale your own agents with the general availability of the Agent Builder and the Flow Builder within watsonx Orchestrate—no-code environments for business users to create and deploy custom agents and workflows in just minutes. Whether you want to start with a pre-built agent or tailor one for your exact needs, you now have the tools to automate with speed and precision. Orchestrate supports the full agent lifecycle, from building to managing and governing agents. We are excited to announce the general availability of Agent Analytics to enable builders to monitor agent performance and debug agent execution directly in the agent build experience.

In addition, we offer a full spectrum of model choices using AI Gateway, enabling you to bring your own model or use IBM’s Granite models when building AI agents in watsonx Orchestrate. Now generally available, the AI Gateway makes it possible for you to use the LLM that is best for the job, whether it’s a custom LLM model built for a specific business domain or any other external LLM.