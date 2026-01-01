Get the latest analyst reports, guides, webinars and more
Get independent analyst perspectives recognizing IBM’s data and AI capabilities, software and solutions.
The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration recognizes IBM for its ability to support complex, enterprise-scale integration across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments. IBM continues to help organizations maintain data control, flexibility and trust—without forcing disruptive migrations.
The IDC MarketScape Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment recognizes IBM for its strength in supporting complex hybrid data environments and helping organizations streamline integration while preserving openness, governance and business value.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems spotlights IBM for enabling trusted, high-performing database services that help enterprises accelerate modernization and scale with confidence.
This report highlights the importance of high-quality, accessible and well-governed enterprise data as the foundation for successful AI initiatives, outlining key challenges and strategies to unlock value from structured and unstructured data.
Learn from IBM webinars offering thought leadership perspectives, industry insight and the real-world application of data and AI.
Successful AI agents start with the right data. Explore how data quality, governance and integration impact AI agent reliability and outcomes.
Agentic AI depends on trusted, enterprise-ready data. Learn how to prepare, govern and integrate data to support scalable AI agents across the organization.
To help organizations move beyond AI pilots, this session explores how trusted, governed data powered by watsonx.data enables scalable, production-ready AI agents that deliver measurable business outcomes.
Explore how modern, intelligent data platforms help organizations unify, manage and activate data at scale—enabling faster insights, better decisions and quantifiable business benefits.
Get IBM thought leadership on data and AI, from strategic perspectives to practical applications.
Explore how modern cloud data management supports AI, analytics and enterprise-scale workloads with flexibility and control.
Enable AI-ready data by integrating, governing and optimizing unstructured and structured data across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Explore how IBM helps organizations integrate, govern and activate data to support AI, analytics and hybrid cloud strategies with flexibility and control.
A concise overview of how watsonx.data enables scalable, governed access to enterprise data. Explore key capabilities and benefits through a practical demo scenario.
Get the latest news on product innovation, client recognition and trends across data, AI and hybrid cloud.
IBM products have been honored with 23 TrustRadius 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards—based entirely on verified user reviews—reflecting strong client trust and satisfaction across AI, hybrid cloud, data and analytics, security and more.
Learn how to craft a winning data strategy for enterprise AI in this enlightening episode of our AI Academy video series.
The real costs of poor-quality data are often felt when they surface downstream as inefficiencies, compliance risks, lost revenues and missed opportunities.
Learn how to use IBM’s open-source Docling with Python to convert unstructured data contained in a group of scanned files into a structured format.
It’s time to make the most of your data for generative AI.