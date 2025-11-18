Artificial Intelligence IT automation

23 different IBM offerings win TrustRadius 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award

This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in IBM solutions, reflecting our commitment to delivering not only powerful technology but also a seamless and trustworthy customer experience.

Published 18 November 2025
By Chaitali Pramanik

Twenty-three different IBM offerings have been honored with the 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award from TrustRadius, a recognition that reflects the voice of our customers and the value that IBM delivers every day.

Client feedback, insights and engagements shape how we innovate, create and deploy, ensuring that every IBM solution delivers not just power and performance, but partnership and trust.

What it takes to be a Buyer’s Choice

To qualify for this honor, each winning IBM product met two key benchmarks: first, at least 10 verified reviews between 1 January and 17 October 2025; and second, 75% or more reviewers selected IBM for Best Capabilities, Best Value for Price or Best Customer Relationship.

That last one—Best Customer Relationship—means the most to us. It’s based on what clients really think and feel across every interaction: from implementation and sales commitments to whether they’d choose IBM again. That’s the kind of feedback that motivates us to continue innovating and meeting clients where they are.

Recognizing the winners

This year’s Buyer’s Choice recognition spans a diverse set of IBM offerings—across AI, automation, data and analytics, hybrid cloud and security—reflecting how deeply we’re invested in helping businesses transform and thrive.

2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award Winners

IBM API Connect: API Management

IBM Apptio: Technology Business Management

IBM Aspera on Cloud: Managed File Transfer (MFT)

IBM Cloudability: Cloud Cost Management

IBM Cloud Object Storage: Infrastructure-as-a-Service

IBM Cognos Analytics: Business Intelligence (BI)

IBM Db2: Relational Databases

IBM Guardium: Database Security

IBM Instana: Observability

IBM Maximo Application Suite: Enterprise Asset Management

IBM Planning Analytics: Corporate Performance Management (CPM)

IBM SevOne: Network Performance Monitoring

IBM SPSS Statistics: Statistical Analysis

IBM Storage FlashSystem: Enterprise Flash Array Storage

IBM StreamSets: Data Pipeline

IBM Targetprocess: Agile Development

IBM Turbonomic: Cloud Management

IBM Verify: Identity Management

IBM watsonx.ai: AI Development

IBM watsonx.data: Data Lakehouse

IBM watsonx Code Assistant: AI Code Generation

IBM watsonx Orchestrate: AI Agent Builder

IBM webMethods: Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Thank you to our clients

We’re incredibly grateful for your recognitions, and even prouder of the teams and clients behind them. Your trust and partnership fuel our innovation and inspire us to keep redefining what’s possible.

Here’s to building smarter, more connected experiences together.

Read TrustRadius 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award Winners

Chaitali Pramanik

Program Director, Client Reviews and Advocacy

IBM