3 ways to migrate and deploy IBM Maximo on AWS Cloud

Migrating to cloud helps organizations to drive the operational resiliency and reliability, at the same time keeping software up to date with minimal upgrade effort and infrastructure constraint. Due to increased demand of data-driven asset management, it is critical to combine data from different areas of an organization, which in turn helps organizations discover trends, make predictions and take better informed asset management decisions.

In line with this trend, last April IBM announced end of support for all Maximo 7.6 and add-ons by September 2025. As a result, the path forward for all Maximo EAM customers is to move to the latest cloud-based MAS. Therefore, Maximo migration and modernization has become even more important for clients.

To further support Maximo migration to AWS, IBM has now made available newer containerized versions of Maximo Application Suite as a Service (MAS SaaS) on AWS Marketplace with Bring Your Own License (BYOL) on AWS. MAS SaaS on AWS represents yet another important step in Maximo’s journey to integrate its standalone applications — like Monitor, Health and Visual Inspection — into a cohesive single suite of applications.