IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service on AWS Cloud
The IDC Business Value of IBM Maximo report, sponsored by IBM, found that nine surveyed companies reduced unplanned downtime by an average of 43%, increased end-user productivity by an average of 28% and saw a reduction in costs after adopting Maximo
Overview

Keeping assets at peak performance is an on-going and complex process. Organizations are challenged by reactive maintenance processes, an aging workforce and demands for sustainable operations.

IBM® Maximo® Application Suite as a Service (MAS SaaS) on AWS Cloud offers asset management tools powered by AI, IoT, automation and advanced analytics. Optimize assets and automate workflows through intelligent asset management, monitoring and predictive maintenance in a single platform.

Sign up for a live demo to assess how IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service deployed through AWS Cloud can help you improve your maintenance operations and streamline asset reliability.
Explore the IDC Business Value of IBM Maximo report
What’s included Choose the demo that aligns to your business needs Asset maintenance

Experience how a maintenance team member can increase uptime and improve operational efficiency for business-critical assets through automation, mobility, IoT data, and AI.

 Explore maintenance management Asset inspections

See how a maintenance team member can use the power of mobile technologies and AI to quickly, more frequently, and more accurately identify and fix issues with an asset.

 Explore asset inspection Asset reliability

See how a reliability engineer, armed with AI-powered insights, can take actions to extend the lifecycle of their assets, reduce maintenance cost, and eliminate unplanned downtime.

 Explore asset performance management
Toyota is moving our manufacturing from reactive cycle-based, to proactive reliability-centered maintenance capability to support 24-hour operations. Brandon Haight Group Manager Toyota North America Indiana Watch the video (3:29)
Why IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS on AWS?
Streamline and enhance asset management

Unify distributed maintenance, inspection, and reliability systems by utilizing a single platform to manage and monitor all asset classes and types of work across multiple industrial businesses.
Regulatory compliance for critical assets

Assign regulatory standards to assets, job plans, and work orders to identify critical assets, track work orders for those assets, and generate compliance reports.
Asset performance and risk management

Leverage role-based analytics, skill-based assignments, and advanced scheduling to maximize resources and predict needs rather than react to operational events.
Easy to scale usage model

Pay only for the capacity and applications needed, and scale to meet your growing business needs with new features and applications for maintenance, inspections, and reliability.
Peer reviews
IBM Maximo Application Suite Wins Peer Review Awards IBM Maximo is one of the 25 IBM products to earn Top Rated Distinction from TrustRadius. In addition, it’s been identified as a leader in asset performance management based on G2 reviews. Read the G2 reviews
Next steps

Learn more about IBM Maximo Application Suite, an intelligent asset management solution which integrates IoT data, analytics, and AI to help streamline your asset operations.

 Explore the suite Read the IBM Maximo deployed on AWS solution brief