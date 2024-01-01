Keeping assets at peak performance is an on-going and complex process. Organizations are challenged by reactive maintenance processes, an aging workforce and demands for sustainable operations.
IBM® Maximo® Application Suite as a Service (MAS SaaS) on AWS Cloud offers asset management tools powered by AI, IoT, automation and advanced analytics. Optimize assets and automate workflows through intelligent asset management, monitoring and predictive maintenance in a single platform.
Sign up for a live demo to assess how IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service deployed through AWS Cloud can help you improve your maintenance operations and streamline asset reliability.
Experience how a maintenance team member can increase uptime and improve operational efficiency for business-critical assets through automation, mobility, IoT data, and AI.
See how a maintenance team member can use the power of mobile technologies and AI to quickly, more frequently, and more accurately identify and fix issues with an asset.
See how a reliability engineer, armed with AI-powered insights, can take actions to extend the lifecycle of their assets, reduce maintenance cost, and eliminate unplanned downtime.
Unify distributed maintenance, inspection, and reliability systems by utilizing a single platform to manage and monitor all asset classes and types of work across multiple industrial businesses.
Assign regulatory standards to assets, job plans, and work orders to identify critical assets, track work orders for those assets, and generate compliance reports.
Leverage role-based analytics, skill-based assignments, and advanced scheduling to maximize resources and predict needs rather than react to operational events.
Pay only for the capacity and applications needed, and scale to meet your growing business needs with new features and applications for maintenance, inspections, and reliability.