NetApp ONTAP integration

With NetApp ONTAP data management software, customers create storage infrastructure that spans flash, disk and cloud. They flexibly deploy storage on their choice of architectures—hardware storage systems, software-defined storage (SDS) and the cloud—while unifying data management across all of them. But as customers scale their infrastructure, storage is often seen as the bottleneck when there is no insight into how applications are consuming storage, compute or network resources.

By integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with storage solutions, the platform can understand exactly how mission-critical workloads are consuming resources. NetApp storage controllers are storage virtual machines that manage storage arrays: vFilers for 7-Mode and vServers for Cluster-Mode (C-Mode). IBM Turbonomic software connects to these storage controllers to make storage resource decisions for NetApp in 7-Mode and C-Mode.



With its complete understanding of the application stack—from the logical to the physical—IBM Turbonomic software can generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that mission-critical workloads get exactly the storage resources they need to perform. Every resource decision is made with an understanding of the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.