

IBM® FlashSystem® storage is the premier family of enterprise storage

systems. The system uses flash memory chips for storing data and brings you market-

leading performance and efficiency. By integrating IBM FlashSystem storage with IBM

Turbonomic® software, you can help ensure that the most important workloads receive

high-performance storage when they need it.

The IBM Turbonomic platform monitors how applications are consuming storage, as

well as compute and network resources (from the logical to the physical), and can

generate the right resourcing actions to provide mission-critical workloads exactly

what they need to perform. Every resourcing decision is made with an understanding of

the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.