IBM® FlashSystem® storage is the premier family of enterprise storage
systems. The system uses flash memory chips for storing data and brings you market-
leading performance and efficiency. By integrating IBM FlashSystem storage with IBM
Turbonomic® software, you can help ensure that the most important workloads receive
high-performance storage when they need it.
The IBM Turbonomic platform monitors how applications are consuming storage, as
well as compute and network resources (from the logical to the physical), and can
generate the right resourcing actions to provide mission-critical workloads exactly
what they need to perform. Every resourcing decision is made with an understanding of
the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.
Entities
Volume (VDisk)
Pool (MDisk group)
MDisk array
System (enclosure or controller)
Metrics
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
CPU
Actions generated
Provision storage controller
Resize disk array
Move disk array
Provision disk array
Start disk array
Suspend disk array
Resize (add or remove MDisk) logic pool
Move logic pool
Provision logic pool
Start logic pool
Suspend logic pool
Delete storage
Resize storage
Move storage
Provision storage
Start storage
Suspend storage
Storage vMotion virtual machine
IBM FlashSystem integration is one of several storage integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to storage tooling to deliver high-performance storage to critical workloads when they need it.
Understand the resource relationships between storage and your mission-critical applications.
Understand how mission-critical workloads are consuming storage, compute and network resources.
Gain accurate visibility into storage, compute and network resource consumption by mission-critical workloads.
Generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that the most important workloads get the high-performance storage they need.