Pure Storage is a leading provider of all-flash storage. By integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with Pure Storage, the platform can understand exactly how mission-critical workloads are consuming storage, compute and network resources.
With this information, IBM Turbonomic software can generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that the most important workloads get the high-performance storage they need, when they need it. Every resource decision is made with an understanding of the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.
For Pure Storage use cases, the IBM Turbonomic platform moves more demanding workloads to the appropriate datastores, while also incorporating Pure Storage deduplication and compression when recommending actions.
Entities
Volume
Shelf array
Controller
Metrics
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
Actions generated
Resize up storage (recommendation only)
Provision storage controller (recommendation only)
Pure Storage integration is one of several storage integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to storage tooling to deliver high-performance storage to critical workloads when they need it.
