HPE 3PAR storage provides a tier-1 all-flash foundation for mission-critical workloads. As customers scale their infrastructure, storage is often seen as the bottleneck when there is no insight into how applications consume storage, compute or network resources. By integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with storage solutions, the platform can understand exactly how mission-critical workloads consume resources.
With its understanding of the application stack—from the logical to the physical—IBM Turbonomic software can generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that mission-critical workloads get exactly the resources they need to perform. Every resource decision is made with an understanding of the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.
Entities
Virtual volume
CPG
AO configuration
Controller
Metrics
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
Actions generated
Provision virtual volume
Resize up/down virtual volume
Delete virtual volume
Move virtual volume (recommendation only)
Provision CPG
Resize up/down CPG
Delete CPG
Provision AO configuration (recommendation only)
Resize up/down AO configuration (recommendation only)
Delete AO configuration (recommendation only)
Provision controller (recommendation only)
HPE 3PAR integration is one of several storage integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to storage tooling to deliver high-performance storage to critical workloads when they need it.
Deliver high-performance storage to your most important workloads when they need it.
Understand the resource relationships between storage and your mission-critical applications.
Gain accurate visibility into storage, compute and network resource consumption by mission-critical workloads.
Generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that the most important workloads get the high-performance storage they need.