HPE 3PAR integration

HPE 3PAR storage provides a tier-1 all-flash foundation for mission-critical workloads. As customers scale their infrastructure, storage is often seen as the bottleneck when there is no insight into how applications consume storage, compute or network resources. By integrating the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with storage solutions, the platform can understand exactly how mission-critical workloads consume resources.

With its understanding of the application stack—from the logical to the physical—IBM Turbonomic software can generate the right resourcing actions to help ensure that mission-critical workloads get exactly the resources they need to perform. Every resource decision is made with an understanding of the full picture, not just one resource or layer of the application stack.