Chart your procurement transformation journey

The procurement value governance process application from IBM Consulting® is your compass in the procurement transformation journey, offering a panoramic X-ray view of your operations. Use the process insights from our sophisticated tool to steer continuous improvement, align key performance indicators (KPIs) with strategic goals, and help ensure that your transformation initiatives deliver tangible value.
Unlock extreme process optimization

Key features

Gain unprecedented visibility with X-ray process analysis Capture a comprehensive snapshot of your procurement process with IBM Process Mining. Identify critical gaps, measure efficiency, compliance and experience, and understand the bottlenecks that undermine your process performance.
KPI performance and opportunity mapping Detailed dashboards map out KPI performance, revealing gaps and highlighting opportunities for optimization. Discover the potential monetary value of addressing each gap and prioritize your actions effectively to enhance procurement efficiency.
Monitor trends with quarterly KPI performance reports Track the effectiveness of your transformation efforts with quarterly performance trend reports. Visualize progress over time, adjust strategies proactively, and help ensure alignment with your overall business objectives for procurement excellence.
Unlock potential with optimization opportunity analysis Quantify your process value debt and identify untapped areas of opportunity. Our framework predicts future value realization, assisting you in focusing your efforts where they deliver the highest return.
Value realization tracking and prediction With the procurement value governance process app, you can not only track value realization but also predict future gains. This dual capability helps ensure that you are always ahead, maximizing procurement's contribution to your enterprise's bottom line.
Manage process value debt Measure, track and predict the procurement costs of your procurement process proactively. Make informed decisions to mitigate process inefficiencies and align your transformation roadmap with strategic business outcomes.
Help businesses optimize and streamline operations while focusing on sustainability to improve profitability and drive purpose-driven procurement functions. This involves identifying performance gaps in three vital areas: efficiency, compliance and experience.

Unleash efficiency with the IBM Process Excellence Value Triangle. This process app from IBM Consulting accelerates onboarding, helps ensure compliance, and elevates the new hire journey. Unlock insights, catalyze performance, and cultivate a seamless start for every team member.

Streamline service request handling and elevate customer engagements with the Customer Service Process Application from IBM Consulting. Use the IBM PEX Value Triangle to enhance service request efficiency, improve compliance, and create exceptional customer experiences.

Incorporate the IBM PEX framework to identify process variations and assess their impact on critical KPIs related to efficiency, customer experience and compliance. The outcome of this interaction is actionable insights that can enhance customer experience, streamline the process, boost loan volumes and manage compliance risk.

Optimize the incident lifecycle through a proprietary framework and intelligent operations, KPI metrics, dashboards and automation tools. Enhance IT efficiency, boost customer experience, and take proactive measures to improve performance monitoring and targeted automation.

Optimize your software product releases, manage the risk of incomplete or late releases, and help ensure high-quality standards all while improving development productivity and boosting efficiency.

