The procurement value governance process application from IBM Consulting® is your compass in the procurement transformation journey, offering a panoramic X-ray view of your operations. Use the process insights from our sophisticated tool to steer continuous improvement, align key performance indicators (KPIs) with strategic goals, and help ensure that your transformation initiatives deliver tangible value.
Learn how to achieve process excellence and see a live demo of the procurement value governance process app
Discover what suits your business needs.
Help businesses optimize and streamline operations while focusing on sustainability to improve profitability and drive purpose-driven procurement functions. This involves identifying performance gaps in three vital areas: efficiency, compliance and experience.
Unleash efficiency with the IBM Process Excellence Value Triangle. This process app from IBM Consulting accelerates onboarding, helps ensure compliance, and elevates the new hire journey. Unlock insights, catalyze performance, and cultivate a seamless start for every team member.
Streamline service request handling and elevate customer engagements with the Customer Service Process Application from IBM Consulting. Use the IBM PEX Value Triangle to enhance service request efficiency, improve compliance, and create exceptional customer experiences.
Incorporate the IBM PEX framework to identify process variations and assess their impact on critical KPIs related to efficiency, customer experience and compliance. The outcome of this interaction is actionable insights that can enhance customer experience, streamline the process, boost loan volumes and manage compliance risk.
Optimize the incident lifecycle through a proprietary framework and intelligent operations, KPI metrics, dashboards and automation tools. Enhance IT efficiency, boost customer experience, and take proactive measures to improve performance monitoring and targeted automation.
Optimize your software product releases, manage the risk of incomplete or late releases, and help ensure high-quality standards all while improving development productivity and boosting efficiency.