Why IBM Process Mining? 176% Return on investment (ROI) over three years. 1.52M Benefits present value in USD of cost and benefits over three years. 30-70% Time reductions experienced for specific processes over three years.
Starting at USD 3,200/month* Platform (SaaS)

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Start with 3 projects, 20 Million events, 1 analyst user, 3 business users, and 2 task mining users.

Most popular Enterprise Starting at USD 2,885/month Platform (on premises)

Deploy on premises. Start with 3 projects, 20 Million events, 1 analyst user, 3 business users, and 2 task mining users.

Enterprise

* Sold on annual basis
Platform (SaaS)

Platform (on premises)

Red Hat® OpenShift®

Fully managed by IBM

Process modeling and analysis

Simulation and what-if analysis

Multi-object process mining

BPA

Segregation of duties analysis

Insight to action

Automated RPA bot generation

Custom business metrics

Data streaming

Platform (SaaS)

Platform (on premises)

Option 1: Purchase via IBM/Partner sales

  • Required IBMid
  • Option to customize your plan

Option 2: Purchase self-service via the AWS Marketplace

  • US Customers Only
  • Requires AWS account
  • Requires IBMid
  • Ability to burn down Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) committed AWS spend
