Experience a new level of efficiency in human resources with the Resource Onboarding (HR) Process Application from IBM Consulting®. Built on the robust foundation of the IBM Process Excellence (PEX) Value Triangle framework, this process app streamlines the resource onboarding and renewal process. Delve into detailed dashboards that offer vital insights for optimizing "first time right" (FTR) outcomes and shortening lead times.
The process app equips HR managers with powerful, efficiency-driven dashboards and actionable analytics, delivering an unmatched overview of the entire onboarding lifecycle. This advanced approach not only heightens operational efficiency but also minimizes administrative tasks, ultimately fostering a positive onboarding experience for new team members. Continuous improvement is at the heart of this process app, which is regularly evaluated and updated with enhancements driven by user feedback and analytical data, ensuring a perpetually refined and effective onboarding process.
Discover more solutions tailored to your business needs
Boost operational efficiency with the IBM® Maximo® integration. Manage the entire work order lifecycle, from maintenance scheduling to execution, and harness AI to optimize asset management and decision-making.
Optimize IT service quality and efficiency with a comprehensive approach to the entire incident lifecycle. Proactively tackle IT challenges, use intelligent workflows and enhance the user experience.
Ensure efficient, predictable product releases. Understand team interactions, detect development risks and prevent delays with IBM analytical tools.
Shift toward purpose-driven procurement functions focusing on efficiency, compliance and experience. Improve profitability and reduce your carbon footprint.
Simplify and expedite lending processes, delivering a seamless customer experience by reducing paperwork and ensuring timely loan approvals.
Streamline sales strategies and workflows. Evaluate lead generation results, measure associated costs and drive business growth.