Work order management for IBM Maximo process application
Streamline work orders and boost efficiency with IBM® Maximo®
Start your 30-day free trial
Illustration of process mining work order management maximo
Transforming work order efficiency with Maximo integration

IBM redefines productivity with its work order management system for Maximo process application from IBM Consulting®. Seamlessly integrated with IBM Maximo, the new platform streamlines the entire work order lifecycle from initiation to closure, ensures timely execution of maintenance tasks, reduces work order backlogs and promotes operational excellence. Likewise, it enhances response times, prioritizes critical tasks and drives unparalleled efficiency in your asset management strategy.

Key features

Make informed work order decisions Harness the power of the PEX Value Triangle to drive data-informed decisions in work order management. Compare KPIs against benchmarks in efficiency, compliance and experience, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of performance gaps and areas of improvement.
Ensure timely work order execution Monitor the health and status of work orders directly from the KPI summary dashboard. Through integration with IBM Maximo, you can empower your teams to proactively manage and ensure timely execution of tasks, reducing equipment downtime.
Prioritize critical work orders Use AI-powered insights alongside MTTR data to prioritize and schedule critical predictive maintenance tasks. Prevent potential backlogs and ensure optimal asset uptime by addressing equipment inefficiencies swiftly.
Seamlessly sync with IBM Maximo Experience seamless integration with IBM Maximo, which is evident by the improved first-time fix rates. Streamline your work order processes, from asset tracking to efficient task execution, all visualized within a comprehensive dashboard.
More IBM Process Mining process applications

Discover more solutions tailored to your business needs.

 Explore more IT service management for ServiceNow

Optimize IT service quality and efficiency with a comprehensive approach to the entire incident lifecycle. Tackle IT challenges, leverage intelligent workflows and enhance the user experience.

 Learn more Software development lifecycle for GitHub

Ensure efficient, predictable product releases. Understand team interactions, detect development risks and prevent delays with IBM analytical tools.

 Learn more Sustainable procurement

Shift toward purpose-driven procurement functions that focus on efficiency, compliance and experience. Improve profitability and reduce your carbon footprint.

 Learn more Mortgage lending

Simplify and expedite lending processes, delivering a seamless customer experience by reducing paperwork and ensuring timely loan approvals.

 Learn more Lead-to-cash

Streamline sales strategies and workflows. Evaluate lead generation results, measure associated costs and drive business growth.

 Learn more
Take the next step

Harness the capabilities of IBM process mining for your work order management. Start a free trial or book a consultation with our IBM experts today.

 Start your 30-day free trial