IT service management for ServiceNow Process Application
Transform IT efficiency, experience and compliance
Illustration of process mining Service Now
Improve service quality with IT Service Management

IT service management for ServiceNow from IBM Consulting™ leverages the IBM PEX Value Triangle framework to improve the entire incident lifecycle, from monitoring performance to action flows. Take proactive measures, optimize IT efficiency and improve user experience with intelligent workflows. Get access to KPI metrics, dashboards, automated alerts and notifications, intelligent automation, workflow automation and what-if analysis tools.
Let ITSM automation work for you

Learn more about how to save your business time and money

Key features

Monitor and benchmark IT operations KPIs Access an overview dashboard to monitor the current performance of KPIs and compare them with industry benchmarks to identify performance gaps from best-in-class practices. This enables leaders to concentrate on the most relevant KPIs, like assignment efficiency, SLA adherence, outage resolution rate or NPS.
Identify performance gaps by comparing the as-is with the blueprint process Examine and explore all variants of the “happy path” and related process attributes, such as lead time and activity frequency. Analyze deviations in the process using the conformance model. Take corrective actions to ensure the lowest resolution time with the highest quality.
Achieve first-time ticket resolution with end-to-end process optimization Dive deeply into the efficiency of IT operations assignments. Analyze the percentage of tickets that were accurately assigned to the appropriate IT specialists, without the need to pass between multiple specialists.
Analyze SLA adherence to enhance monitoring and performance Access the detailed SLA adherence KPI analysis dashboard to conduct a comprehensive analysis of SLA adherence to unlock new insights. Empower IT operations managers to conduct a root cause analysis. Identify early warning trends and take corrective actions.
More IBM Process Mining Process Applications

Discover what suits your business needs.

 Explore more Software development lifecycle for GitHub

Optimize your software product releases. Reduce the risk of incomplete or late releases and ensure high-quality standards while upskilling the team and boosting efficiency.

 Learn more Sustainable procurement

Detect manual work, delays and long purchase fulfillment times. Tackle suboptimal experiences and optimize procurement spending for better results.

 Learn more Mortgage lending

Simplify lending processes, reduce loan times and eliminate customer paperwork, improving their experience.

 

 Learn more Lead-to-cash

Evaluate lead gen results, measure costs and streamline processes across business units. Gain insights for optimized sales strategies and workflows.

 Learn more
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM Process Mining or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

 Start your 30-day free trial