Mortgage lending Process Application
Streamline the lending experience, boost customer service and ensure compliance
Illustration of process mining mortgage lending
Improve process efficiency and customer experience while minimizing risk

The mortgage lending process application from IBM Consulting™ incorporates the IBM Process Excellence Value framework that identifies process inefficiencies and assesses their impact on key lending metrics—loan approval rate, percentage cases for investigation, NPS rating, etc.—focusing on KPIs related to efficiency, compliance and experience. The results are actionable insights that can enhance customer retention rate, reduce customer acquisition cost and improve credit management and monitoring.

 
Talk to an expert

Key features

Compare and benchmark KPI performance Measure the current performance of important lending process KPIs like approval rate, cycle time and application investigation rate with benchmarking, and drive fact-based actions to bridge performance gaps.
Boost productivity Help operational managers boost productivity and provide value added time for teams with analysis tool that minimizes manual rework activities. Provide insights across different parameters such as product type, channel of applications and mortgage type.
Higher compliance Enable the operations leader to establish tighter controls within the organization. Identify the overall rate of mandatory steps bypassed by product, channel, country, city or branch and identify the root causes. Take necessary actions and improvement initiatives.
Enhance customer experience Measure the NPS rating and customer query resolution rate, and perform deep dive analysis across locations, customer type or product types, to ensure continuous improvement and improved customer experience. Build trust, enable a competitive advantage, ensure compliance and enhance reputation.
More IBM Process Mining Process Applications

Discover what suits your business needs.

 Explore more Software development lifecycle for GitHub

Optimize your software product releases. Reduce the risk of incomplete or late releases and ensure high-quality standards while upskilling the team and boosting efficiency.

 

 Learn more IT service management for ServiceNow

Improve incident lifecycle, identify KPIs, automate actions to maintain KPIs/SLAs and receive alerts on process health.

 Learn more Lead-to-cash

Evaluate lead gen results, measure costs and streamline processes across business units. Gain insights for optimized sales strategies and workflows.

 Learn more Sustainable procurement

 

Detect manual work, delays and long purchase fulfillment times. Tackle suboptimal experiences and optimize procurement spending for better results.

 Learn more
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM Process Mining or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

 Start your 30-day free trial