The mortgage lending process application from IBM Consulting™ incorporates the IBM Process Excellence Value framework that identifies process inefficiencies and assesses their impact on key lending metrics—loan approval rate, percentage cases for investigation, NPS rating, etc.—focusing on KPIs related to efficiency, compliance and experience. The results are actionable insights that can enhance customer retention rate, reduce customer acquisition cost and improve credit management and monitoring.
Optimize your software product releases. Reduce the risk of incomplete or late releases and ensure high-quality standards while upskilling the team and boosting efficiency.
Improve incident lifecycle, identify KPIs, automate actions to maintain KPIs/SLAs and receive alerts on process health.
Evaluate lead gen results, measure costs and streamline processes across business units. Gain insights for optimized sales strategies and workflows.
Detect manual work, delays and long purchase fulfillment times. Tackle suboptimal experiences and optimize procurement spending for better results.