Customer Service Process Application
Advance customer service delivery through analytics, efficiency and compliance
Illustration of process mining customer service
Unlock streamlined customer service processes

Elevate service request handling with the Customer Service Process Application from IBM Consulting®, taking advantage of the IBM® Process Excellence (PEX) Value Triangle framework for enhanced efficiency.

This solution offers near real-time insights into service request resolutions, improving first contact resolution and service handling time. Service managers gain access to robust, data-driven dashboards and analytics for an in-depth view of the service lifecycle.

Deploy this platform to boost productivity, heighten customer satisfaction and proactively tackle process inefficiencies.

Key features

Track service requests instantly Gain immediate visibility into the status and progress of service requests with our near real-time tracking feature. Service managers can now monitor each request as it moves through the service pipeline, pinpointing delays and swiftly addressing issues to enhance operational efficiency.
Harness data-driven insights Delve into the nuances of service management with our comprehensive analytics. This tool deciphers complex data patterns to reveal insights on service handling time, rework frequency and first contact resolution, empowering your team to make informed decisions. Schedule a demo of the analytical tools
Optimize service efficiency Our productivity tools streamline your customer service processes by minimizing rework and reducing lead time. This leads to a more agile operation that quickly adapts to customer needs and improves overall service delivery efficiency.
Elevate customer satisfaction Understand and improve customer satisfaction with our satisfaction metrics feature. By correlating CSAT scores with service delivery performance indicators, you can extract actionable insights to elevate customer experience.
Visualize data intuitively Our interactive dashboards present complex service data through intuitive charts and visuals, simplifying analysis. This user-friendly interface allows for quick interpretation and response to service metrics trends. Get a demo of the dashboard capabilities
