Access all the capabilities of IBM Knowledge Catalog, fully managed on IBM Cloud®.
Deploy robust data governance capabilities, including data cataloging, data quality and data privacy, across hybrid and multicloud environments as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.
Implement core capabilities for your data governance foundation, augmented by generative AI on IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.
Use all the features of IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, augmented by generative AI, running inherently as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.
Limited number of assets and users. Access to most features, including profiling, glossary, governance and policy enforcement.
Build a powerful self-service knowledge catalog for users.
Advanced capabilities to analyze data quality, manage updates through workflows and use AutoPrivacy.
Platform assets catalog
1
1
1
Other catalogs
2
Unlimited
Unlimited
Connection assets in catalogs
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Other assets per catalog
50
Pay per asset per month
100,000 per month and pay for more
Categories
10
10,000
10,000
Business terms
300
Unlimited
Unlimited
Reference data sets
20 (3,000 rows per set)
5,000 (3,000 rows per set)
5,000 (3,000 rows per set)
Custom relationships for artifacts
Custom category roles
5
5
50
Administrative reports
Knowledge Accelerators
Asset activities
Compute usage per month
25 CUH
Pay per CUH used
2,500 CUH and pay for more
Encrypt storage with your own key
HIPAA readiness
Yes (Dallas region only)
Yes (Dallas region only)
Back up of assets
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM Knowledge Catalog on IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides a full breadth of capabilities as part of an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
As part of the foundational set of cloud-native services, IBM Knowledge Catalog provides:
Explore the full set of features and details about the IBM Knowledge Catalog Standard and Premium cartridges by talking to an IBM expert for a 30-minute, no-cost consultation.
