Ways to buy
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service

Access all the capabilities of IBM Knowledge Catalog, fully managed on IBM Cloud®.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service See pricing on IBM Cloud IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Deploy robust data governance capabilities, including data cataloging, data quality and data privacy, across hybrid and multicloud environments as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data IBM Knowledge Catalog Standard Cartridge

Implement core capabilities for your data governance foundation, augmented by generative AI on IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data IBM Knowledge Catalog Premium Cartridge

Use all the features of IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, augmented by generative AI, running inherently as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data software.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data
IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service pricing
Choose from 3 tiers of managed service Lite plan No cost

Limited number of assets and users. Access to most features, including profiling, glossary, governance and policy enforcement.

 Standard plan Pay-as-you-go catalog pricing

Build a powerful self-service knowledge catalog for users.

 See pricing on IBM Cloud Enterprise edition Starts at USD 18,300* per instance

Advanced capabilities to analyze data quality, manage updates through workflows and use AutoPrivacy.

 See pricing on IBM Cloud

Platform assets catalog

 

1

1

1

Other catalogs

 

2

Unlimited

Unlimited

Connection assets in catalogs

 

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Other assets per catalog

 

50

Pay per asset per month

 

100,000 per month and pay for more

 

Categories

10

10,000

10,000

Business terms

 

300

Unlimited

Unlimited

Reference data sets

 

20 (3,000 rows per set)

 

5,000 (3,000 rows per set)

 

5,000 (3,000 rows per set)

 

Custom relationships for artifacts

 

Custom category roles

 

5

5

50

Administrative reports

 

Knowledge Accelerators

 

Asset activities

 

Compute usage per month

 

25 CUH

 

Pay per CUH used

 

2,500 CUH and pay for more

 

Encrypt storage with your own key

 

HIPAA readiness

 

Yes (Dallas region only)

Yes (Dallas region only)

Back up of assets

 
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

IBM Knowledge Catalog on IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides a full breadth of capabilities as part of an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.

As part of the foundational set of cloud-native services, IBM Knowledge Catalog provides:

  • An unlimited number of catalogs and assets.
  • Access to all connection types.
  • Entry point to support the IBM® Infosphere® Information Regulatory Accelerator for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM Knowledge Catalog InstaScan services.
  • Availability of all functions, including data quality, lineage, refinery, reference data management and advanced workflow.

Explore the full set of features and details about the IBM Knowledge Catalog  Standard and Premium cartridges by talking to an IBM expert for a 30-minute, no-cost consultation.
Footnotes

