IBM Knowledge Catalog on IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides a full breadth of capabilities as part of an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.

As part of the foundational set of cloud-native services, IBM Knowledge Catalog provides:

An unlimited number of catalogs and assets.

Access to all connection types.

Entry point to support the IBM® Infosphere® Information Regulatory Accelerator for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM Knowledge Catalog InstaScan services.

Availability of all functions, including data quality, lineage, refinery, reference data management and advanced workflow.

