Chef deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Chef?

One of Instana’s automated deployment options, Chef “empowers IT Resource Managers through automation to improve efficiency while reducing risk across IT resources.”
Instana Monitoring across the Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about getting started with Instana’s automatic APM solution.

