Kubernetes (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an open-source platform that focuses on automating container management in a flexible and dynamic way. Its various parts all build on one another to orchestrate an entire microservices environment. Kubernetes groups containers running on the same host machine into pods and assigns key-value pair tags for identifying and sorting them. Pods then execute on service requests from either human users or other environment components acting as clients. Internal controllers constantly match the actual system state with the desired state called for in the configuration, and subsequently clone, distribute, and run pods to produce that desired state. For more details, please see the Kubernetes documentation (link resides outside of ibm.com).

After deployment into a client environment, Instana will automatically map out the entire infrastructure and identify how the different technologies are interacting with one another with its Dynamic Graph back-end model.

