Apache ActiveMQ is an open-source message brokering server written in Java. It provides scalable, high-performance message handling on a number of protocols including JMS, REST, OpenWire, STOMP, and MQTT. ActiveMQ ensures smooth message communications through clustering and virtual memory, cache, and journal persistence. It is useful in enterprise service bus environments and can utilize Apache Zookeeper for true replication. Instana’s ActiveMQ monitoring includes visibility of message queues, platform configuration, connections and application level performance.

When deployed into an environment containing ActiveMQ, the Instana agent automatically detects that ActiveMQ is present and deploys the ActiveMQ Monitoring Sensor to begin monitoring its message brokering, ensuring every component in the environment is healthy and properly interacting with other systems.