Apache ActiveMQ is an open-source message brokering server written in Java. It provides scalable, high-performance message handling on a number of protocols including JMS, REST, OpenWire, STOMP, and MQTT. ActiveMQ ensures smooth message communications through clustering and virtual memory, cache, and journal persistence. It is useful in enterprise service bus environments and can utilize Apache Zookeeper for true replication. Instana’s ActiveMQ monitoring includes visibility of message queues, platform configuration, connections and application level performance.
When deployed into an environment containing ActiveMQ, the Instana agent automatically detects that ActiveMQ is present and deploys the ActiveMQ Monitoring Sensor to begin monitoring its message brokering, ensuring every component in the environment is healthy and properly interacting with other systems.
Once deployed into an environment that contains ApacheMQ, Instana automatically maps out the integrated components and begins monitoring ActiveMQ performance metrics to ensure that smooth message brokering is maintained.
ApacheMQ performance monitoring includes:
Please see Instana’s ActiveMQ Monitoring Sensor Documentation for a complete list.
A healthy ActiveMQ environment means that all messages sent through ActiveMQ, whether from endpoints or applications, flows successfully through the ActiveMQ environment between different entities in the infrastructure. Instana tracks and logs this health in its Dynamic Graph with certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are unique to the monitored technology. The Dynamic Graph then persists the state changes that indicate health, slow, or failed performance and will display them on the timeline at the bottom of Instana’s UI for review. This lets developers track those changes as they occur, and provides context to issues, incidents, and events.
KPIs collected by Instana’s ActiveMQ Monitoring include:
Please see Instana’s ActiveMQ Monitoring Documentation for more details.
