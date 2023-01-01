Microservices allow businesses to shift away from traditional monolithic application monitoring, solving many problems associated with software delivery and application performance monitoring (APM). Running microservices on cloud-native architectures based on open-source tools like Kubernetes or containers, like Docker, also introduce a new level of complexity to application ecosystems environments. When it comes to effectively monitoring functionality and managing service quality across several programming languages, traditional monitoring systems strategies simply fall short in a microservices world.
IBM® Instana® delivers a monitoring solution with complete observability into your entire microservices environment. Everything is automated, including application discovery, agent deployment and monitoring configuration across your full microservice architecture technology stack. Instana also reduces troubleshooting efforts by eliminating noise and pinpointing the triggering event and likely cause of each incident.
Precise, real-time monitoring of the complete microservices stack means no important microservices metric or trace is missed. Always- Accurate management information is passed to Devops teams increasing response time, for incident prevention and/or triage.
Instana’s Dynamic Graph records and models relationships between all entities (including microservices) in real-time, giving users knowledge of all interdependencies and the ability to break down what’s running or not running at any point in time.
Instana provides a monitoring framework with valuable insights into system performance, enabling development teams to identify runtime failures, areas for improvement and optimize system performance for microservices.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Understand the complexities around monitoring applications built using microservices and how to modernize to an observability solution that is created for this environment.
Here’s a comprehensive recap of everything Instana launched in 2023, awards we've won, links to the latest updates, and how you can get started with each enhancement.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.