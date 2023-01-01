Microservices allow businesses to shift away from traditional monolithic application monitoring, solving many problems associated with software delivery and application performance monitoring (APM). Running microservices on cloud-native architectures based on open-source tools like Kubernetes or containers, like Docker, also introduce a new level of complexity to application ecosystems environments. When it comes to effectively monitoring functionality and managing service quality across several programming languages, traditional monitoring systems strategies simply fall short in a microservices world.

IBM® Instana® delivers a monitoring solution with complete observability into your entire microservices environment. Everything is automated, including application discovery, agent deployment and monitoring configuration across your full microservice architecture technology stack. Instana also reduces troubleshooting efforts by eliminating noise and pinpointing the triggering event and likely cause of each incident.