Docker is an open source software container management system. Instana’s comprehensive Docker Monitoring goes beyond simple container metrics with automatic discovery, deployment, configuration, health determination and performance monitoring at multiple levels:

Each and every Docker container

identification of technologies operating in each Docker container

Mapping and monitoring Applications running across the entire system

Docker provides a layer of abstraction and automation that allows multiple independent containers with individual system resources packaged inside them to run within a single operating system. Docker leans on the Linux kernel to provide this kind of resource isolation, using several kernel features to achieve lightweight container virtualization. It is currently the de facto standard for this type of technology. Monitoring the Docker environment and the applications running on those containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within a Docker environment.

Managing a Docker-based application requires performance visibility at the host, container, component and code level. Instana provides the quickest and easiest way to discover and monitor Docker applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the virtual or physical host. The agent automatically discovers all containers and software components running in the environment, deploys all appropriate monitoring sensors (i.e., Docker, Java, MongoDB, etc.) and begins tracing application requests. Automatically determining the health of the applications and the application components.