Instana tracks Amazon DynamoDB Key Performance Indicators to infer a health state about DynamoDB within the context of the monitored environment. Instana’s Dynamic Graph contains the contextual information needed to determine the root cause of DynamoDB problems.

Instana comes with multiple predefined health rules based upon expert knowledge and best practices. Here a just a few of these built in health rules:

Ratio of consumed and provisioned reads is critical

Ratio of consumed and provisioned writes is critical

If there is an issue with Amazon DynamoDB health or performance, the Instana UI will flag the issue and change the health color of the instance. If service is impacted, a Service Incident will also be created and an alert will be sent. Performance issues are correlated with all developer changes to help determine root cause.