Azure Queue Storage
Azure Queue Storage is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Azure Queue Storage?

Azure Queue Storage is a simple, cost-effective, durable message queueing for large workloads featuring rich client libraries for .NET, Java, Android, C++, Node.js, PHP, Ruby, and Python. Its data is accessible via the REST API. You can decouple components, build in resilience, and scale for bursts.

