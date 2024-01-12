IBM is offering a 15% price reduction on all list prices for IBM Storage FlashSystem 5xxx and FlashSystem 7xxx.
In addition, order an IBM FlashSystem Standard Configuration with a 2-day fulfillment**. Standard Configurations are pre-packaged, best practice configurations that meet business needs.
price reduction on list price when you order an IBM FlashSystem 5xxx or 7xxxx by 30 June 2023.
more capacity in a single rack unit versus previous generations.¹
or more of projected FTE time will be freed to work on other value-added tasks by reducing the effort needed to manage the storage environment.²
2 - day order fulfillment
Ideal For:
Server & desktop virtualization
DevOps & container architectures
With native cyber-resiliency capabilities
Powered by up to:
400k IOPs
8GB/s bandwidth
64GB cache per controller
550TBe capacity in 2U
2 - day order fulfillment
Ideal For:
Server & desktop virtualization
DevOps & container architectures
Production & development databases
With native cyber-resiliency capabilities
Powered by up to:
1.2m IOPs
12GB/s bandwidth
64GB cache per controller
550TBe capacity in 2U
2 - day order fulfillment
Ideal For:
Critical business apps
Relational databases
With native cyber-resiliency capabilities
Powered by up to:
1.5m IOPs
21GB/s bandwidth
512GB cache per controller
1.2PBe capacity in 1U
2 - day order fulfillment
Ideal For:
High-performance computing apps
In-memory & clustered databases
Workload consolidation
With native cyber-resiliency capabilities
Powered by up to:
3.5m IOPs
45GB/s bandwidth
1.5TB cache per controller
2.2PBe capacity in 2U
**IBM will use commercially reasonable efforts to ship your FlashSystem within 2 days of receiving your firm order.
1. Based on IBM internal measurements of enhanced effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives over the effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.
2. The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM FlashSystem, Forrester Consulting Commissioned by IBM, February 2022.