Getting started with IBM Environmental Intelligence
Drone image looking down on a river winding

Transform your skills with IBM's Environmental Intelligence Geospatial APIs

Learn more about Geospatial APIs with our new eLearning course, featuring industry use cases and a complete installation and configuration guide.

Why Environmental Intelligence?

With our APIs, you get the geospatial, climate and environmental insights that you
need to:

  • Anticipate disruptive environmental conditions 

  • Proactively manage risk

  • Build sustainable operations 

Dive right in with our extensive tutorials and samples and get an in-depth understanding of all the exciting things that you can do with IBM® Environmental Intelligence (EI).
Setup guide
Before you begin Step 1

Open your welcome email and note your API key, org ID and tenant ID. Read the introduction page on the API hub to get an overview of the EI APIs.
Generate a bearer token Step 2

Open the retrieve token with core API key page in the API hub for EI, and by using the details in your welcome email, follow these screen captures to generate a token.

 Retrieve token with core API key
Prepare your tools of choice Step 3

The APIs in this trial are REST APIs. Choose a programming language or tool that can handle REST APIs.

 For more detailed instructions, see Getting Started in EI API Hub.

Resources

IBM Environmental Intelligence product page

Boost your climate resiliency for physical assets, infrastructure and natural resources with an integration of complex datasets.

IBM Environmental Intelligence API hub

Discover and try the API-based solutions that you need to build your next enterprise application. Explore API documentation, tutorials, code patterns, articles and more from experts in the industry.

 IBM Environmental Intelligence community portal

Connect with peers, experts, and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.

FAQ

Find answers to your most urgent questions about Environmental Intelligence.