IBM® Envizi™: Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting carbon accounting software streamlines your entire process with a powerful emissions calculation engine built on the GHG Protocol.
Utilizing over 40,000 emissions factors and a factor selection algorithm, it takes the sting out of GHG calculations and the preparation of emissions data for ESG reporting while standing up to the scrutiny of external auditors with features like:
Factor selection algorithm
The built-in factor selection algorithm automatically cycles through a filtered list of factors to arrive at a match on data type, factor set, region and time period.
Market-based emissions
Envizi automatically manages and applies residual mix factors to grid electricity consumption not already covered by renewable energy certificates.
Custom dashboards
Visually appealing dashboards allow for the creation of customized emissions performance reports designed to meet different stakeholder requirements.
IBM Envizi Essentials trial
Automation of carbon emission factor calculations and standardization of units and currencies across regions mean a spreadsheet-free world.
View the carbon emissions footprint of your entire organization, region or individual location and compare it to a previous period or baseline year.
Customizable organizational hierarchy allows for structuring thousands of streams of Scopes 1 and 2 data to meet reporting requirements.