Take complex carbon emissions calculations out of spreadsheets and prepare your Scope 1 and 2 data for emissions reporting
A powerful emissions calculation engine

IBM® Envizi™: Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting carbon accounting software streamlines your entire process with a powerful emissions calculation engine built on the GHG Protocol.

Utilizing over 40,000 emissions factors and a factor selection algorithm, it takes the sting out of GHG calculations and the preparation of emissions data for ESG reporting while standing up to the scrutiny of external auditors with features like:

Factor selection algorithm

The built-in factor selection algorithm automatically cycles through a filtered list of factors to arrive at a match on data type, factor set, region and time period.

Market-based emissions

Envizi automatically manages and applies residual mix factors to grid electricity consumption not already covered by renewable energy certificates.

Custom dashboards

Visually appealing dashboards allow for the creation of customized emissions performance reports designed to meet different stakeholder requirements.

 

 

Module features
Emissions calculation engine Built on the GHG Protocol, the embedded emissions calculation engine incorporates a global library of over 40,000 managed emissions factors, including those from the US EPA, eGRID, DEFRA, country electricity factors from IEA, residual mix factors from the US and Europe and publicly available frameworks in other regions.
Custom emissions factors Add custom and third-party emission factor sets to address your organization’s emissions reporting needs.
GHG reductions management Categorize carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates as GHG reductions outside of your carbon inventory to ensure accurate emissions calculations. Try it free for 14 days

Built on the GHG Protocol

GHG Protocol

The 'Built on GHG Protocol' mark recognizes accounting resources that have been developed in conformance with GHG Protocol standards.
GHG reporting made easier Simplified calculations

Automation of carbon emission factor calculations and standardization of units and currencies across regions mean a spreadsheet-free world.

 Increased visibility

View the carbon emissions footprint of your entire organization, region or individual location and compare it to a previous period or baseline year.

 Reporting flexibility

Customizable organizational hierarchy allows for structuring thousands of streams of Scopes 1 and 2 data to meet reporting requirements.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

