IBM® Envizi™: Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting carbon accounting software streamlines your entire process with a powerful emissions calculation engine built on the GHG Protocol.



Utilizing over 40,000 emissions factors and a factor selection algorithm, it takes the sting out of GHG calculations and the preparation of emissions data for ESG reporting while standing up to the scrutiny of external auditors with features like:

Factor selection algorithm

The built-in factor selection algorithm automatically cycles through a filtered list of factors to arrive at a match on data type, factor set, region and time period.

Market-based emissions

Envizi automatically manages and applies residual mix factors to grid electricity consumption not already covered by renewable energy certificates.

Custom dashboards

Visually appealing dashboards allow for the creation of customized emissions performance reports designed to meet different stakeholder requirements.