The success of sales organizations is often measured by the speed at which it can react to the ever-changing demands of the market.
With the AI-infused IBM® Cognos® Analytics, you can view sales data in real time and quickly pivot to adapt to change. Specialized data visualizations and dashboards can easily be shared and standardized across the business.
See a sample dashboard that shows sales data for a small business looking to grow.
This sample report displays information about month-to-date dealer sales by city and model for a fictional automobile dealership group.
