Drive smarter business: revolutionize the way your sales team visualizes, analyzes and finds insights in data
Set the standard for sales performance

The success of sales organizations is often measured by the speed at which it can react to the ever-changing demands of the market. 

With the AI-infused IBM® Cognos® Analytics, you can view sales data in real time and quickly pivot to adapt to change. Specialized data visualizations and dashboards can easily be shared and standardized across the business.

Get started with sample data, dashboards, reports and more
What you can do
  Visualize weekly sales across three coffee shops

See a sample dashboard that shows sales data for a small business looking to grow.

  Monitor automotive group performance

This sample report displays information about month-to-date dealer sales by city and model for a fictional automobile dealership group.

  Examine automotive sales report

Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM® Cognos® Analytics or request a live demo with an IBM expert and discuss how it can address your specific business needs

