Stay up to date on the latest IBM® Cognos® Analytics innovations. Community members have constant access to tips and tricks from IBM experts and their peers. In addition, take advantage of the opportunity to influence product direction for IBM’s analytics portfolio.

IBM named as a Market Leader in the Integrated Planning & Analytics report from BARC Research
See new capabilities like custom color palettes, snap-to-grid, custom polygons, lasso elements and automated visualizations.

Go deeper in your data with AI and uncover the "why" with Cognos.

A direct line to analytics content and conversation from IBM thought-leaders, SMEs and practitioners.

Identify patterns and relationships within your data visually, using charts and graphs.

Close the gap between data science and business analytics, giving your data scientists the power to access advanced features in Cognos.

Discover how Cognos Analytics can work for you with best practice guides, industry use cases, dashboards and more.

Find information about installing, using and administering IBM Cognos Analytics.

Turn insights into action, get to the why and plan for what’s next, armed with a suite of analytics tools designed to enhance your digital transformation journey.

See how Cognos helps business owners make better decisions.

Track insights from the palm of your hand.
Cognos Analytics goes further, using AI to gain insight on the why, not just the what.

Uses Cognos to improve quality of care with powerful, flexible analytics.

Uses Cognos Analytics to enable users to visualize financial and operational information and automatically generate reports on cross-functional data to unlock innovation.

Shares insights with upper management and leverages Cognos BI to help plan for the future.

Builds automated reports and dashboards with Cognos Analytics to uncover deeper insights into their business operations.

Accelerates their supply chain operations with data-driven insights from Cognos.
An IBM-commissioned Forrester Consulting study finds that deploying Cognos Analytics offers a potential 77% ROI.

We are excited to announce that IBM has been named a Market Leader in the 2023 BARC Score Integrated Planning &amp; Analytics report.

IBM Cognos Analytics has been named a Market Leader in the 2022 BARC Score Enterprise BI &amp; Analytics Platforms report.

